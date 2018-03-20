Obituary: Gloria R. (Tice) Burkhardt, 91

Gloria R. (Tice) Burkhardt, 91, of Southington passed away on Monday, March 19, 2018 at the Southington Care Center surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Donald P. Burkhardt.

She was born on May 9, 1926 in Meriden, the daughter of the late John and Rose (Zielke) Tice.

Gloria is survived by her loving daughter, Cathy Russo of Southington, a son, Carl Burkhardt of Southington and Cynthia Zack of SC; four grandchildren, Stacey Waldemer and husband Steven of Danbury, Rebecca Zack of Brooklyn, NY, Jessica Herrschaft and husband Jeff of NC and Spencer Zack of TX; a great-grandson, Baer Herrschaft. She was predeceased by a son, Donald Burkhardt Jr. a granddaughter, Corey Zack and a beloved cousin Barbara Molinary.

Her funeral service will be held Friday, March 23, 2018 at the First Baptist Church, 581 Meriden Ave., Southington, at 12 noon. Burial will be private. Calling hours will be on Friday morning from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Memorial Fund, c/o First Baptist Church. 581 Meriden Ave. Southington, CT 06489

