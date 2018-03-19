Obituary: Thomas L. Gormley, 78

Thomas L. Gormley, 78, of Southington passed away on Friday, March 16, 2018 at his home. He was the husband of 48 years to the late Beverley A. (Sizemore) Gormley.

Born September 24, 1939 in Meriden he was the son of the late Lawrence and Anne (Seitz) Gormley.

Tom graduated from UCONN with a degree in English and a sixth year from Central CT State University. Tom was a teacher in Southington for 32 years. He taught at Milldale School and English at Kennedy Middle School, later he became the Audio Visual Coordinator for the Southington School System. He was instrumental in bringing computer technology into the school system.

He is survived by his children, daughter Andrea Patla and husband David of Plantsville, Christopher Gormley and wife Mary of Wexford, PA and Thomas P. Gormley and fiancée Jodie Konowski of Berlin; six grandchildren, Grace Jimenez, Olivia, Annalise, Alaina and Madalyn Gormley and Kyle Patla; a brother, Dennis Gormley of VA, a sister, Deborah Gormley of MA. and several nieces and nephews.

His family would like to give their sincere thanks to Patrick Asamoah, Tom’s caregiver. Patrick treated him with love and kindness and the family will be forever grateful.

His funeral will be held on Friday, 10:15 a.m. from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington to Mary Our Queen Church, 248 Savage St., Plantsville for a Mass at 11 a.m. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Calling hours will be Thursday from 5-8 p.m.

