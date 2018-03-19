Obituary: Rita R. Cyr, 70

Rita R. Cyr, 70, of Southington, passed away on Thursday, March 15, 2018 at CT Hospice in Branford. She was the beloved wife of Lionel J. Cyr for 50 years.

She was born in Clair, New Brunswick, Canada the daughter of the late Cyrill and Alphonsine (Charrette) Pelletier. Prior to her retirement she was employed by Allied Control Co.

In addition to her husband she is survived by a son Kevin Cyr and wife Amy of Southington , a daughter Lucille Cyr and her partner Jeff Pretty of East Haven, 3 loving grandchildren, Jessica Cyr and boyfriend Josh, David “Bruiser” Glazier and Justin Cyr. She also leaves 2 brothers Reno Pelletier of Southington and Raynold Pelletier and a sister Rena Paradis both of Bristol as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by a grandson Bryan Patrick, brothers Roger and Reginald, sisters Regina and Ida.

Rita was devoted to her family and loved cats, she will be missed by her special cat “Pretty Kitty”.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 9:15 am from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. to St. Thomas Church at 10 am for a Mass. Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Tuesday from 5-8 pm.

For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com