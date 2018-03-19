Obituary: Anne (Venditto) Leahy, 92

Anne (Venditto) Leahy, 92, of Southington, passed away March 17, 2018 after a long battle with cancer. She was the loving wife of the late Thomas Leahy with whom she shared many memories with for 65 years. She was born March 6, 1926 in Southington, the daughter of the late Luigi Venditto and Maria Carmine Venditto.

She is survived by her children Thomas Leahy Jr and wife Michelle of Southington. David Leahy and wife Doreen of Yarmouth Port, MA. Cheryl Leahy of Southington, Keith Leahy and wife Marissa of Orlando, FL. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Christopher, Ryan, Joshua Leahy, and Janessa Allen. She will be greatly missed by all.

Anne was a long time parishioner of St. Thomas church, a memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, March 22, 2018 at 10 a.m., at 99 Bristol St., Southington. Burial will be at St. Thomas cemetery. Memorial calling hours will be Thursday at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington from 8-9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 538 Preston Ave Ste. 1, Meriden, CT 06450.

For online condolences and directions please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com