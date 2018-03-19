Lincoln College hosts career fair

Lincoln College of New England will be hosting a career fair on Thursday, April 12. The event will be held in the Founders Assembly Room on campus at 2279 Mount Vernon Rd. in Southington from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The event is sponsored by a partnership between Lincoln College of New England and the Southington Chamber of Commerce.

The career fair is open to students, alumni, and all community members.

Job seekers are encouraged to bring ample copies of their resume.

Business casual attire is encouraged.

This event will provide job seekers an opportunity to meet face-to-face with employers representing a variety of industries and seeking candidates for full time, part time and seasonal positions.

