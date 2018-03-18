Scoreboard: Sports results on Saturday, March 17

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Saturday, March 17. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Boys Swimming & Diving—Southington was represented in a pair of relays and an individual event at the Connecticut State Open Swimming Championship, held at Yale University’s Payne Whitney Gymnasium in New Haven. The 200 freestyle relay was the only Southington swim to drop time on the day. Brian Egan, Brendon Egan, Quintin Kimmel, and Alexander Kuhr came in with a seeded time of 1:31.95 and finished 15th with a mark of 1:31.44. Tyler Heidgerd, Brendon Egan, Evan Bender, and Kuhr moved up four spots from their seeded position in the 200 medley relay to finish 18th with a time of 1:41.92. Heidgerd capped off the meet for the Blue Knights with a 13th-place finish and mark of 54.47 in the 100 backstroke. As a team, Southington tied for 22nd overall with 68 points. Greenwich (487.5) fended off Fairfield Prep (457) by over 30 points to win their sixth-straight CIAC state open title (34th overall).

SOUTHINGTON WINTER RECORDS

Regular Season:

Week 1—1-3 (1-3).

Week 2—3-7 (2-4).

Week 3—12-8 (9-1).

Week 4—15-9 (3-1).

Week 5—23-13 (8-4).

Week 6—30-15 (7-2).

Week 7—37-17-1 (7-2-1).

Week 8—46-22-1 (9-5).

Week 9—53-22-1 (7-0).

Week 10—59-26-1 (6-4).

Week 11—64-29-2 (5-3-1).

Week 12—65-32-2 (1-3).

Week 13—67-34-2 (2-2).

Postseason:

Week 1—1-1 (1-1).

Week 2—2-2 (1-1).

Week 3—3-4 (1-2).

Week 4—5-6 (2-2).

For more in-depth coverage, see our weekly print edition. To contact sports writer Brian Jennings, email him at BJennings@SouthingtonObserver.com.