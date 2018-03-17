Scoreboard: Sports results on Wednesday, March 14

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Wednesday, March 14. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Boys Swimming & Diving—Entering with 14 swims, the Blue Knights advanced to all three relays and an individual to the Connecticut State Open Swimming Championship after placing eight out of 22 teams with 253 points in the Class LL Swimming Championship, held at the Freeman Athletic Center in Middletown (Wesleyan University). All but three of their 14 swims improved their seeded times. Tyler Heidgerd came into the meet seeded sixth in the 100 backstroke with a seeded time of 54.64 and advanced to the open by moving up a few spots to third with a season-best of 53.9, which was Southington’s top overall finish in an event. Brian Egan, Brendon Egan, Quintin Kimmel, and Alexander Kuhr advanced to the open by earning the best finish for a Southington relay in the 200 freestyle relay, moving up a spot from their seed of eighth to seventh with a time of 1:31.95. Heidgerd, Brendon Egan, Evan Bender, and Kuhr will also be joining the 200 freestyle relay at the open after finishing ninth in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:41.83. Brian Egan, Derek Melanson, Kimmel, and Heidgerd qualified as the first alternate in the 400 freestyle relay at the open by dropping the most time of any Southington relay, losing more than eight seconds off their seeded mark of 3:30.11 with a time of 3:22.02. As he did at the conference meet, Kimmel came in with a seeded mark of 5:10.48 in the 500 freestyle and dropped the most time out of any Southington swim, shaving more than 10 seconds off his seed with a season best of 4:59.92. Greenwich (833) sat high above their usual perch and fended off Fairfield Prep (643.5) by almost 190 points to win their sixth-straight (44th overall) CIAC Class LL title. The following are Southington’s seeds for the open: Heidgerd in the 100 backstroke (9th/26), the 200 freestyle relay (15th/26), the 200 medley relay (22nd/26), and the 400 freestyle relay (25th/26). The open will be held on Saturday at the Payne Whitney Gymnasium in New Haven (Yale University). Warm-up is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. with competition slated to begin at 2:30 p.m.

For more in-depth coverage, see our weekly print edition. To contact sports writer Brian Jennings, email him at BJennings@SouthingtonObserver.com.