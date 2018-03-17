Scoreboard: Sports results on Thursday, March 15

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Thursday, March 15. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Boys Swimming & Diving—In his first time competing at the Connecticut State Open Diving Championship, Chase Galayda placed 11th out of 24 divers with an 11-dive score of 428 as the only Southington diver at the meet, held at Bulkeley High School in Hartford. Galayda was seeded 15th with a score of 409.4 coming in. Kevin Bradley (515.15) of Brien McMahon-Norwalk won the open diving title, followed by Owen Stevens (505.35) of Darien, Devon Satir (504.7) of Greenwich, Wiley Schmidt (499.8) of Darien, Brendan Downey (451.4) of Avon, and James Ragusa (443.7) of New Canaan.

For more in-depth coverage, see our weekly print edition. To contact sports writer Brian Jennings, email him at BJennings@SouthingtonObserver.com.