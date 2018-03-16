Obituary: Rachel M. (Goetchius) Seller, 88

Rachel M. (Goetchius) Seller, 88, of Meriden and formerly of Southington, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at HOCC of New Britain. She had been the loving wife of the late Robert J. Seller for 62 years.

Born in Quincy, MA on January 12, 1930 to the late Kenneth and Pauline (Plummer) Goetchius, she had been a longtime Southington resident.

Rachel graduated from North Quincy High School and went on to enroll as one of the first women at MIT, graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree in Architectural Engineering. Rachel moved to Southington in 1954 after marrying her childhood sweetheart, Bob. She established her own residential home design business so she could work at home while raising her children. Rachel loved auto racing, singing in the chorus and playing bingo. She also played the piano and the organ.

Rachel is survived by her daughter Rhonda Blanchette and her husband Gerry of Plantsville; her son Rodney J. Seller and his wife Kristin of New Britain and three grandchildren: Amanda Seller of Hebron; Robert Blanchette and his longtime girlfriend Jenn of Panama City Beach, FL and Megan Blanchette of Plantsville and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Rachel’s memory may be made to the Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation, 103 Vision Way, Bloomfield, CT 06002 or at https://www.fidelco.org/.

Rachel’s family would like to extend a special thank you to the entire staff at the Village at Kensington Place for the exceptional care and compassion they showed her for the last 6 years.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, March 20, 2018 from 4-8 p.m. at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at the Plantsville Funeral Home, with an hour of visitation prior to the service from 9 – 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in South End Cemetery, Southington.

