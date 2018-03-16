Obituary: Mary (Zajac) Menturweck, 95

Mary (Zajac) Menturweck, 95, of Southington and a former longtime resident of Cheshire, passed away on Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at the HCC at New Britain General. She was the wife of the late William Menturweck.

Born September 18, 1922 in Southington she was the daughter of the late Frank and Margaret (Kozak) Zajac. Mary was employed by International Silver for many years until her retirement.

She is survived by two daughters, Judith Nalwalk of Bristol and Lynne Menturweck- Dombrosk and husband Stephen of St. Paul, MN.; a son-in-law, Louis Puglielli of Southington; two grandchildren, Jeffrey Puglielli and wife Wendy and Krislin Bolling and husband Christopher; three great-grandchildren, Avery and Bennett Puglielli and Aila Bolling, several nieces and nephews and Frank and Rose Pepe of Southington who was like a daughter to Mary.

She was predeceased by a daughter, Peggy Puglielli; a son-in-law, Grant Nalwalk, a brother, Joseph Zajac and three sisters, Anna Blacka, Helen Muszynski and Frances Drost.

Her funeral will be held on Monday, 10:30 a.m. at St. Aloysius Church, 254 Burritt St., Plantsville. Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery, Southington. Calling hours will be held at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington, prior to the Mass from 9-10 a.m.

