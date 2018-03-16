Obituary: Mary L. (Georgie) Messier, 94

Mary L. (Georgie) Messier, 94, of Southington, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at Middlesex Hospital. She had been the loving wife of the late Armand A. Messier for almost 40 years.

Born on August 4, 1923 in Southington to the late William and Sarah (O’Connell) Georgie, she had been a lifelong Southington resident.

Mary was a longtime communicant of St. Thomas Church in Southington. She traveled the world and spent many hours volunteering at the gift shop at Bradley Memorial Hospital and driving the elderly. Mary made friends wherever she went and will be deeply missed.

She is survived by 2 sons; Michael Messier and his wife Elaine of Santa Barbara, CA and William Messier and his wife Charlotte of Cranston, RI and 3 daughters; Marilyn Nickson of Milbridge, ME; Kathleen Messier of Centerbrook, CT and Sara Messier of Maple Grove, MN; 7 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, her brother David Georgie of Plantsville and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by 3 brothers; William, Robert and Adolph Georgie and her son-in-law, Skip Nickson.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 19, 2018 at St. Thomas Church, 99 Bristol St., Southington. Burial will follow in St. Thomas Cemetery, Southington. Calling hours will be held before the Mass from 9 -10:00 a.m. at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville.

