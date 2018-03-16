Obituary: Donald K. Wilkins, 87

Donald K. Wilkins, 87, of Southington, passed away on Saturday, March 10, 2018. He was the husband of the late Viola (Martin) Wilkins.

Born Sept.17, 1930 in Island Falls, ME, he was the son of the late James R. and Winniford (Humphrey) Wilkins.

Donald was a veteran of the Korean Conflict serving with the U.S. Marines Corp. He retired from Fafner Bearing in 1983 after 33 years. He loved sports, puzzles and playing bingo.

He is survived by his three children, David Wilkins of Bristol, Janet Graver and husband William and Donna Marek and husband Randall all of Southington; 11 grandchildren, Amanda and Sam Sargis, David Jr., Brian, Aaron, Mikayla and Kaitlyn Wilkins, Keith Graver, Jenna Brodeur, Jessica and Kevin LaPoint; 4 great-grandchildren, Tayden, Hannah, Eric Jr. and SJ. He was predeceased by his daughter, Susan Sargis, a brother, William Wilkins and a sister, Gertrude Swazey.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 17th at 12 noon at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington. Calling hours will be Saturday from 10 am -12 noon.

