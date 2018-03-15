Princesses, superheroes coming for annual fundraiser

The 6th Annual Princess Meet and Greet – for boys and girls—will be held Saturday, April 28, from 11 to 3 p.m. at the Aqua Turf, 556 Mulberry St., Plantsville.

There will be princesses, Spiderman, Batman, and many other costume characters. There also will be face painting, balloon sculpting, glitter tattoos,and a DJ. Bring your camera for photograph opportunities.

There will be raffle tickets and other items for sale.

The proceeds will benefit Connecticut Children’s Medical Center’s Oncology Department and Southington Community Services.

Tickets are $15 per person in advance. No tickets will be sold at the door.

For more information and to buy tickets, contact JoAnne Salerno at (860)620-3221, Putinontheritz@aol.com or Jodie (860) 518-9041