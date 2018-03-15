Obituary: William V. ‘Daddy G’ Gardner, 62

William V. “Daddy G” Gardner, 62, of Southington, beloved husband of Laurie (Gostyla) Gardner passed away on Sunday, March 11, 2018 at Hartford Hospital during liver transplant surgery.

Born July 21, 1955 in Southington he was the son of the late Albert and Jean (Kelly) Gardner. Bill was employed by Computer Science Corp. as a UNIX Administrator until his retirement. He was a parishioner of Mary Our Queen Church, a member of the Knights of Columbus but most of all he was a family man.

In addition to his wife he leaves his two daughters, Mary F. Gardner of Southport and Kathryn J. Gardner of Manhattan, NY; a brother, Joseph Gardner of Danbury; a sister, Regina Gardner of Hamden and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by a sister, Ann McLain.

His funeral will be held on Friday, 10:15 a.m. from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington to Mary Our Queen Church, 248 Savage St., Plantsville for a Mass at 11 a.m.

Burial will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Bethel, CT. Calling hours will be Thursday from 5-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Hartford Hospital Transplant Program and Comprehensive Liver Center, 85 Seymour St., Suite 320, Hartford, CT 06106.

