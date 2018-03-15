Former Blue Knight inducted into the SSC Hall of Fame

Cris Allen, a 1985 graduate of Southington High School and a member of Florida Southern College’s (FSC) 1988 NCAA Division II National Championship baseball team, was named to the 2018 Hall of Fame Class of the Sunshine State Conference (SSC). He was inducted into the SSC Hall of Fame on Saturday, March 3 during the SSC Hall of Fame Brunch and Celebration in Lakeland on the campus of FSC.

With Allen’s induction, FSC will have a league-best 50 student-athletes, coaches, and staff members in the SSC Hall of Fame. Allen was inducted into the Southington High School Baseball Hall of Fame in 1992 and the Southington Sports Hall of Fame in 2012.

Allen was named as a second-team All-American in 1987 by the America Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA). He was a four-time All-SSC honoree, including three-straight seasons on the first-team All-SSC squad. He was named to the ABCA All-South Team three times and was a first-team honoree in 1986 and 1987.

At the end of his collegiate career, Allen owned the NCAA Division II career records with 258 runs scored, 245 runs batted in, and 200 walks. At the end of the 2017 baseball season, he still ranked in the top six in four NCAA career categories.

In addition to the NCAA records, Allen still holds FSC career records with 219 games played, 809 at-bats, 282 hits, 67 doubles, 25 triples, and 483 total bases. He set the FSC record for hits in a single game with six in six trips to the plate in a contest against Lenoir-Rhyne on March 3, 1987 and batted .349 for his career.

Allen played his first three seasons at third base before making the switch to first base as a senior. His accolades earned him a spot on the SSC Silver Anniversary Team at third base in 2002.

In his career with the Moccasins, Allen helped lead FSC to a 174-47 overall career record, including a 69-23 conference mark. He was a part of three SSC championship teams and one runner-up squad. During his four seasons, FSC won one regional title and finished second in the region twice.

After graduating from FSC in 1991, Allen was drafted and signed by the California Angels. In 1993, he was inducted into the FSC Baseball Hall of Fame and named to the FSC Athletics Hall of Fame in 2006. He is currently a private bank wealth manager with Regions Financial Court.

The SSC Hall of Fame was founded in 1991 to honor those persons who have made outstanding contributions to the league. Its purpose is to perpetuate the memory of those who brought distinction, honor, and excellence to the SSC.

The charter class was inducted in 1992 with 21 individuals honored. This year’s class brings the number of SSC Hall of Fame inductees to 205 individuals from 23 classes.

Joining Allen are Shannon Aitken (Tampa, women’s soccer, 2004-08), Sandra Changkija (Nova Southeastern, women’s golf, 2008-11), Grace Slone Collins (Barry, softball, 2009-12), Daniela Iacobelli (Florida Tech, women’s golf, 2005-09), Dr. Arthur F. Kirk, Jr. (Saint Leo, President, 1997-2015), Christina Rolla (Lynn, softball, 2004-06), Gregg Smyth (Rollins, baseball, 1993-95), and Carlos Somoano (Eckerd, men’s soccer, 1989-92).

For the complete SSC Hall of Fame, visit sunshinestateconference.com/hof.aspx?&elinkdata=@ELINKDATA@.