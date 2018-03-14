Southington Public Library listings for the March 16 edition

The Southington Library at 255 Main St. has announced a number of upcoming programs. All are welcome. To register, contact (860) 628-0947, ext. 6552 or visit www.southingtonlibrary.org and click on ‘Calendar of Events.’ For children’s events, call ext. 3.

Here are some upcoming events:

March

Artist of The Month Mark E. Malasics. Southington resident Mark Malasics is artist of the month. His exhibit includes photographs of Southington, its people, and its landmarks. He volunteered his time at the Southington Historical Society to bring back to life several boxes of glass plate negatives originally photographed by Southington’s noted photographer Emerson Hazard. He produced two successful photo calendars of Southington. His work has found its way onto the cover of Southington Magazine for three issues and into the hearts of thousands of fans via social media.

Southington resident Mark Malasics is artist of the month. His exhibit includes photographs of Southington, its people, and its landmarks. He volunteered his time at the Southington Historical Society to bring back to life several boxes of glass plate negatives originally photographed by Southington’s noted photographer Emerson Hazard. He produced two successful photo calendars of Southington. His work has found its way onto the cover of Southington Magazine for three issues and into the hearts of thousands of fans via social media. Read and Relate Book Group – ‘Burial Rites.’ Wednesday, March 21, 2:30 p.m. Registration required. Discussion about the book, “Burial Rites” by Hannah Kent, a brilliant literary debut, inspired by a true story: the final days of a young woman accused of murder in Iceland in 1829.

Wednesday, March 21, 2:30 p.m. Registration required. Discussion about the book, “Burial Rites” by Hannah Kent, a brilliant literary debut, inspired by a true story: the final days of a young woman accused of murder in Iceland in 1829. Essential Oils. Wednesday, March 21, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Registration required. Maria Egidio, a natural wellness advocate will discuss how essential oils can be used to support wellness, toxin-free cleaning and personal care, as well as relaxation and emotional support for you, your family, and possibly even your pet. Common oils, such as lavender, peppermint, lemon, and more will be discussed, with suggestions of how to incorporate essential oils into your daily life.

April

Book Discussion Series – City of Angels. Tuesday, April 10, 3 p.m. Registration required. Carole Shmurak leads this three part series featuring discussions of mysteries set in Los Angeles. This discussion centers on “The Big Sleep” by Raymond Chandler.

May

Book Discussion Series – City of Angels. Tuesday, May 8, 3 p.m. Registration required. Carole Shmurak leads this three part series featuring discussions of mysteries set in Los Angeles. This discussion centers on “Devil in a blue Dress” by Walter Mosley.

June

Book Discussion Series – City of Angels. Tuesday, June 12, 3 p.m. Registration required. Carole Shmurak leads this three part series featuring discussions of mysteries set in Los Angeles. This discussion centers on “LA Requiem” by Robert Crais.

Ongoing

Anime Club. Thursdays, 3:30 p.m., in the library meeting room. Open to students in grades 7-12 (aged 13-18). Join the teen librarian, Nicole Kent, to watch new episodes of classic and contemporary anime.

Thursdays, 3:30 p.m., in the library meeting room. Open to students in grades 7-12 (aged 13-18). Join the teen librarian, Nicole Kent, to watch new episodes of classic and contemporary anime. Behavioral Health Information. Mondays, 10 a.m., or Wednesdays, 5 p.m. Wheeler Clinic senior community health outreach coordinator Justine Micalizzi will offer behavioral health information and connection with services available for local residents. For private consultations, contact Justine at (860) 414-1235 or jmicalizzi@wheelerclinic.org.

Mondays, 10 a.m., or Wednesdays, 5 p.m. Wheeler Clinic senior community health outreach coordinator Justine Micalizzi will offer behavioral health information and connection with services available for local residents. For private consultations, contact Justine at (860) 414-1235 or jmicalizzi@wheelerclinic.org. Budding Bookworms. Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Registration required. This story time is meant to engage 3.5 to 5 years old, along with siblings and adults.

Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Registration required. This story time is meant to engage 3.5 to 5 years old, along with siblings and adults. Gamers Gathering . Mondays, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Stop by the Teen Zone and spend a few hours playing your favorite board games and card games or trying new ones. Ages 13 and up.

. Mondays, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Stop by the Teen Zone and spend a few hours playing your favorite board games and card games or trying new ones. Ages 13 and up. Pages to Color Workshop. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to noon; Tuesdays, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., on the mezzanine. No registration required. The coloring sessions at the Library are a free, unstructured time for adults, 18 and over.

Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to noon; Tuesdays, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., on the mezzanine. No registration required. The coloring sessions at the Library are a free, unstructured time for adults, 18 and over. Pajama Jam. Thursdays, 6:30 p.m. No registration. Drop-in evening storytime. The whole family will sing, dance, move, grove and listen to stories. Wearing pajamas is encouraged. Stuffed animals are welcome.

Thursdays, 6:30 p.m. No registration. Drop-in evening storytime. The whole family will sing, dance, move, grove and listen to stories. Wearing pajamas is encouraged. Stuffed animals are welcome. Read, Rock & Rhyme. Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Registration required. This story time is meant to engage 10 to 23 months old, along with siblings and adults.

Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Registration required. This story time is meant to engage 10 to 23 months old, along with siblings and adults. Saturday Morning Movies . Saturdays, beginning at 10 a.m. in the children’s department. Popular kid’s movies are shown.

. Saturdays, beginning at 10 a.m. in the children’s department. Popular kid’s movies are shown. Southington Sassy Skeins. Mondays, at 6:30 p.m., Thursdays, at 1 p.m., and Fridays, 10 a.m. Library sponsored knitting and crocheting group welcomes all levels of experience in both crafts. Mentors will help get you started. Needles, yarn, and instruction books available.

Mondays, at 6:30 p.m., Thursdays, at 1 p.m., and Fridays, 10 a.m. Library sponsored knitting and crocheting group welcomes all levels of experience in both crafts. Mentors will help get you started. Needles, yarn, and instruction books available. Talking Probate with Probate Judge Matthew Jalowiec. Last Friday of the month, 10 a.m. Registration is suggested. Judge Jalowiec will be available for approximately an hour to answer general probate questions.

Last Friday of the month, 10 a.m. Registration is suggested. Judge Jalowiec will be available for approximately an hour to answer general probate questions. Teen Chess Club . Wednesdays, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Stop by the Teen Zone and pit your mind against other chess enthusiasts.

. Wednesdays, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Stop by the Teen Zone and pit your mind against other chess enthusiasts. Two-gether Tales. Mondays, 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Registration required. This story time is meant to engage 2 and 3 year olds, along with siblings and adults.

Miscellaneous