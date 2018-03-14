Police blotter for the March 16 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations on their Facebook page from Thursday, March 1 to Monday, March 5:

Michael R. Criniti, 44, of 140 Collins St., New Britain, was arrested on March 1 and charged with third degree larceny.

Christopher Willard, 38, of 72 Beech St., Bristol, was arrested on March 2 and charged with interfering with an officer, operating a motor vehicle under suspension, improper lane, and driving under the influence of liquor or drug.

Daniel Roy, 33, of 25 Pheasant Run, Southington, was arrested on March 3 and charged with disorderly conduct.

Nicki M. Chadbourne, 32, of 25 Pheasant Run, Southington, was arrested on March 3 and charged with disorderly conduct.

Matthew Paskov, 53, of 500 Darling St., Southington, was arrested on March 3 and charged with disorderly conduct.

Amber Desiderato, 29, of 191 Rubber Ave, Naugatuck, was arrested on March 4 and charged with improper number of headlights and driving under the influence of liquor or drug.

Stephanie Jones, 28, of 31 Meville Ave., Meriden, was arrested on March 5 and charged with probation violation.

James Eldridge, 40, of 378 Chestnut Hill Ave., Waterbury, was arrested on March 5 and charged with fourth degree larceny.