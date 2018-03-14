Performance listings for the March 16 edition

MARCH 24-30

SOUTHINGTON

ST THOMAS PARISH PASSION PLAY. This year is the 40th annual Passion Play at Southington Catholic School auditorium, 99 Bristol St. Performances: Saturday, March 24 at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, March 25 at 3 p.m.; Monday, March 26 at 7:30 p.m.; Tuesday, March 27 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, March 28 at 7:30 p.m.; and Good Friday, March 30 at 7:30 p.m. For ticket info, visit stthomassouthington.org/passionplay or contact Diane at (860) 628-4197, Joan at (860) 426-3841, or Lois at (860) 621-0411.

SATURDAY, MARCH 24

SOUTHINGTON

YOUTH SUMMER THEATER REGISTRATION (JUNIORS PROGRAM). Saturday, March 24, 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., in the Derynoski Elementary School cafeteria, 240 Main St. In-person registration open to Southington residents entering grades 3-5. Program culminates with a production on July 13. Parents must bring a copy of the student’s most recent report card as proof of grade level and residency. Cost is $100 per student, due at registration. Program runs July 2 to July 13. More info at sites.google.com/site/southingtonyouthsummertheater.

YOUTH SUMMER THEATER REGISTRATION (WORKLIGHTS). Saturday, March 24, 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., in the Derynoski Elementary School cafeteria, 240 Main St. In-person registration open to Southington residents entering grades 6. Program culminates in a one-act musical on July 13. Parents must bring a copy of the student’s most recent report card as proof of grade level and residency. Cost is $125 per student, due at registration. Program runs July 2 to July 13. More info at sites.google.com/site/southingtonyouthsummertheater

MARCH 27-29

SOUTHINGTON

YOUTH SUMMER THEATER REGISTRATION (FOOTLIGHTS). Online registration from Tuesday, March 27, 6 p.m., to Thursday, March 29, 6 p.m. Open to Southington resident students in grades 7-8. Cost is $185 per student ($20 sibling discount) Payment is due in the Recreation Department office by Tuesday, May 1. This year’s program is “High School Musical Jr.” Info and registration at sites.google.com/site/southingtonyouthsummertheater

YOUTH SUMMER THEATER REGISTRATION (SPOTLIGHTS). Online registration from Tuesday, March 27, 6 p.m., to Thursday, March 29, 6 p.m. Open to Southington resident students in grades 9-12. Cost is $225 per student ($20 sibling discount) Payment is due in the Recreation Department office by Tuesday, May 1. This year’s program is “Catch Me If You Can.” Info and registration at sites.google.com/site/southingtonyouthsummertheater

MARCH 28-APRIL 6

SOUTHINGTON

‘ROCK OF AGES.’ March 28, 29, and 30 and April 5 and 6, 7 p.m., at the Kennedy Middle School auditorium, 1071 S. Main St. The DePaolo and Kennedy Middle School Drama Club will present the Broadway musical “Rock of Ages,” including songs from Journey, Bon Jovi, Def Leppard, and others. Tickets cost $8 ($5 for students) and can be purchased from any cast or crew member or at the Kennedy or DePaolo school offices. Proceeds defray the cost of production.

APRIL 6-8

BRISTOL

‘HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME.’ Friday, April 6 and Saturday, April 7, 7 p.m., and Sunday, April 8, 2 p.m., at St. Paul Catholic High School, 1001 Stafford Rd. St. Paul Performing Arts will present this Disney musical recommended for children ages 10 and up. Premium tickets cost $20 ($15 for general admission). Available at www.spchs.com or at the door. Contact (860) 584-0911.

FRIDAY, JULY 13

SOUTHINGTON

YOUTH SUMMER THEATER PRODUCTION. 7 p.m. at Southington High School. Tickets cost $5 and are available at the door. Worklights program opens the program with a one-act musical, and the juniors program follows.

JULY 20-21

SOUTHINGTON

‘HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL JR.’ Friday, July 20 and Saturday, July 21 productions, 7 p.m., at Southington High School. Tickets cost $5 and are available at the door. Directed by Alyssa Fontana Bunel. Musical play based on Disney Channel’s smash hit musical phenomenon featuring the students of East High.

JULY 27-28

SOUTHINGTON

‘CATCH ME IF YOU CAN.’ Friday, July 27 and Saturday, July 28 productions, 7 p.m., at Southington High School. Tickets cost $5 and are available at the door. Directed by Alyssa Fontana Bunel. Play based on the hit DreamWorks film, this splashy spectacle follows the high-flying adventures of a globetrotting con artist.