Music listings for the March 16 edition

SUNDAY, MARCH 25

SOUTHINGTON

MEZZO-SOPRANO CONCERT. 3 p.m. at First Congregational Church, 37 Main St. Concert by mezzo-soprano Heather O’Connor. No tickets. Donations will be accepted. Wheelchair-accessible. More info at (860) 628-6958 or FCCSouthington.org.

SATURDAY, APRIL 21

SOUTHINGTON

PENNY LANE BAND. Sponsored by Gishrei Shalom. Beatles tribute concert. First Congregational Church of Southington, 37 Main St., Southington. $20 in advance for adults, $25 for adults at the door. Children 12 and under, free. (860) 276-9113.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

DRUM CIRCLE. 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at SoCCA, Main St. and Berlin Ave. on the first Friday of the month. Open to locals ages 18 and up. Follow the leader and become part of the circle with you own percussion instruments or borrow one available at the drum circle.