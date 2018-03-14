Fire report for the March 16 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following 36 incidents from Monday, Feb. 26 to Sunday, March 4:

Monday, Feb. 26

8:36:23 a.m., 394 Pratt St., Vehicle Accident

10:57:21 a.m., 37 W. Center St., Alarm system activation

Tuesday, Feb. 27

8:06:05 a.m., I-691 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle Accident

8:35:00 a.m., 6 Amber Ln., No Incident found on arrival

Wednesday, Feb. 28

10:05:00 a.m., 194 Olson Dr., Public service

12:57:36 p.m., 60 Potomac Ln., Lock-out Building

2:33:49 p.m., 73 Candlewood Ln., Dispatched and canceled en route

8:43:56 p.m., Forest Ln. and Redstone St., Vehicle accident

Thursday, March 1

10:50:21 a.m., 62 Rethal St., EMS call, excluding vehicle

3:43:06 p.m., 500 Queen St., Rite Aid, Smoke scare, odor of smoke

3:52:39 p.m., 850 Pleasant St., Smoke scare, odor of smoke

5:27:05 p.m., 63 Hemlock Dr., Gas leak (natural gas or LPG)

Friday, March 2

12:24:33 a.m., 18 Hillcrest Dr., No Incident found on arrival

3:07:52 a.m., Andrews St. and Long Bottom Rd., Mobile property (vehicle) fire

9:15:16 a.m., 120 Laning St., Holiday Inn, Smoke detector activation

10:53:18 a.m., 120 Knowles Ave., EMS call, excluding vehicle

11:50:59 a.m., 49 Village Rd., Medical assist, assist EMS

12:58:27 p.m., 104 Oak St., Power line down

1:09:15 p.m., 327 Pattonwood Dr., Electrical wiring-equipment

1:46:07 p.m., 130 Bridle Path Dr., CO detector activation

2:57:17 p.m., 174 Mill St., Windstorm, tornado, or hurricane

3:43:11 p.m., 536 Canal St., Windstorm, tornado, or hurricane

3:48:50 p.m., 1352 Meriden Ave., Power line down

3:57:54 p.m., 161 Rochela Dr., Smoke detector activation

4:07:16 p.m., 522 Mount Vernon Rd., Windstorm, tornado, or hurricane

4:13:45 p.m., 132 Main St., Gas leak (natural gas or LPG)

Saturday, March 3

1:21:20 a.m., 6 Carter Ln., Medical assist, assist EMS

9:24:10 a.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Vehicle Accident

11:34:15 a.m., West St. and I-84 Westbound, Target, Vehicle Accident

1:23:12 p.m., I-84 Westbound, Cheshire, Vehicle Accident

1:35:24 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Medical assist, assist EMS

6:30:21 p.m., 30 Long Ln., Smoke detector activation

Sunday, March 4