Fire report for the March 16 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following 36 incidents from Monday, Feb. 26 to Sunday, March 4:
Monday, Feb. 26
- 8:36:23 a.m., 394 Pratt St., Vehicle Accident
- 10:57:21 a.m., 37 W. Center St., Alarm system activation
Tuesday, Feb. 27
- 8:06:05 a.m., I-691 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle Accident
- 8:35:00 a.m., 6 Amber Ln., No Incident found on arrival
Wednesday, Feb. 28
- 10:05:00 a.m., 194 Olson Dr., Public service
- 12:57:36 p.m., 60 Potomac Ln., Lock-out Building
- 2:33:49 p.m., 73 Candlewood Ln., Dispatched and canceled en route
- 8:43:56 p.m., Forest Ln. and Redstone St., Vehicle accident
Thursday, March 1
- 10:50:21 a.m., 62 Rethal St., EMS call, excluding vehicle
- 3:43:06 p.m., 500 Queen St., Rite Aid, Smoke scare, odor of smoke
- 3:52:39 p.m., 850 Pleasant St., Smoke scare, odor of smoke
- 5:27:05 p.m., 63 Hemlock Dr., Gas leak (natural gas or LPG)
Friday, March 2
- 12:24:33 a.m., 18 Hillcrest Dr., No Incident found on arrival
- 3:07:52 a.m., Andrews St. and Long Bottom Rd., Mobile property (vehicle) fire
- 9:15:16 a.m., 120 Laning St., Holiday Inn, Smoke detector activation
- 10:53:18 a.m., 120 Knowles Ave., EMS call, excluding vehicle
- 11:50:59 a.m., 49 Village Rd., Medical assist, assist EMS
- 12:58:27 p.m., 104 Oak St., Power line down
- 1:09:15 p.m., 327 Pattonwood Dr., Electrical wiring-equipment
- 1:46:07 p.m., 130 Bridle Path Dr., CO detector activation
- 2:57:17 p.m., 174 Mill St., Windstorm, tornado, or hurricane
- 3:43:11 p.m., 536 Canal St., Windstorm, tornado, or hurricane
- 3:48:50 p.m., 1352 Meriden Ave., Power line down
- 3:57:54 p.m., 161 Rochela Dr., Smoke detector activation
- 4:07:16 p.m., 522 Mount Vernon Rd., Windstorm, tornado, or hurricane
- 4:13:45 p.m., 132 Main St., Gas leak (natural gas or LPG)
Saturday, March 3
- 1:21:20 a.m., 6 Carter Ln., Medical assist, assist EMS
- 9:24:10 a.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Vehicle Accident
- 11:34:15 a.m., West St. and I-84 Westbound, Target, Vehicle Accident
- 1:23:12 p.m., I-84 Westbound, Cheshire, Vehicle Accident
- 1:35:24 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Medical assist, assist EMS
- 6:30:21 p.m., 30 Long Ln., Smoke detector activation
Sunday, March 4
- 6:12:04 a.m., 339 Berlin St., Vehicle Accident
- 12:32:15 p.m., 408 Main St., DiCaprio-Forgione, Lock-out Building
- 5:15:54 p.m., 61 Pratt St., Cover assignment, standby
- 5:48:26 p.m., 38 Mountain Pond Rd., Smoke detector activation