The Board of Finance has cancelled the Fiscal Year 2018-2019 public hearing that was scheduled for today, March 13, at 7 p.m. at DePaolo Middle School due to the ongoing snowstorm. The meeting has been rescheduled for Tuesday, March 20 at the same time and place. According to the Town Charter, a public hearing must be held by the Board of Finance on the budget as part of the 2018-19 budget schedule.