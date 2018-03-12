Scoreboard: Sports results on Saturday, March 10

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Saturday, March 10. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Boys Basketball—Southington’s deep run through the Division III Tournament came to an end after the seventh-seeded Blue Knights fell, 80-70, at No. 2 Waterford (20-2). The Knights went punch for punch with the Lancers after a tied opening quarter, but a three-pointer at the halftime buzzer put the Lancers up by six. Although the Lancers opened the second half with a 14-point lead, the Knights hung around with the help of a hard-fought layup and a pair of triples by Cameron Clynes (12 points) in the third. They came as close as four on a Colin Burdette (19 points) layup and free throw with just under two minutes remaining in regulation. Waterford’s offense continued to attack though, and the Knights couldn’t contain them. Mikey Buscetto (28 points) either drove the lane and dished to Waterford’s forwards for easy layups or drew fouls on dribble drives to the basket, as the Lancers were in the bonus for most of the fourth. Both teams thrived off of second-chance opportunities, but the Lancers made the most of theirs from beyond the arc, canning four of their seven treys in the second half. Jeremy Mercier (10 points) fouled out of the game around the three-minute mark, and Andrew Lohneiss (14 points) fouled out with just a minute and a half to play. The Knights went 11-for-22 from the foul line, while the Lancers went 19-for-31. Waterford will play No. 3 Prince Tech (20-2) in the semifinals. No. 5 Enfield (19-3) will play No. 9 Avon (15-8) in the other semifinal matchup. Southington finished the season at 16-7.

Boys Swimming & Diving—The Blue Knights traveled to East Hartford High School for the Class LL Qualifier and advanced seven of the eight swimmers they entered in 10 events (14 of 18 swims) to the championship meet. The following advanced to the finals: Tyler Heidgerd in the 100 backstroke (6th, 54.64) and 200 freestyle (14th, 1:49.57); Brian Egan, Brendon Egan, Quintin Kimmel, and Alex Kuhr in the 200 freestyle relay (8th, 1:33.15); Derek Melanson, Brendon Egan, Evan Bender, and Alex Kuhr in the 200 medley relay (9th, 1:44.29); Brian Egan, Derek Melanson, Quint Kimmel, and Tyler Heidgerd in the 400 freestyle relay (10th, 3:30.11); Derek Melanson in the 500 freestyle (16th, 5:03.52) and 100 backstroke (20th, 58.05); Brendon Egan in the 100 breaststroke (16th, 1:03.01) and 100 fly (23rd, 55.27); Alex Kuhr in the 50 freestyle (16th, 23.22); Evan Bender in the 100 freestyle (22nd, 52.05) and 100 backstroke (22nd, 58.77); Brian Egan in the 50 freestyle (22nd, 23.65); and Quintin Kimmel in the 500 freestyle (23rd, 5:10.48). Jackson Malsheske qualified as an alternate in the 500 freestyle (26th, 5:13.51). Kimmel dropped the most time, shading off over five seconds from his seeded time (5:15.63). Southington will travel to Wesleyan University in Middletown on Wednesday, March 14 to compete in the Class LL swimming championship. Warm-up is scheduled for 12:45 p.m. with competition slated to begin at 1:30 p.m.

SOUTHINGTON WINTER RECORDS

Regular Season:

Week 1—1-3 (1-3).

Week 2—3-7 (2-4).

Week 3—12-8 (9-1).

Week 4—15-9 (3-1).

Week 5—23-13 (8-4).

Week 6—30-15 (7-2).

Week 7—37-17-1 (7-2-1).

Week 8—46-22-1 (9-5).

Week 9—53-22-1 (7-0).

Week 10—59-26-1 (6-4).

Week 11—64-29-2 (5-3-1).

Week 12—65-32-2 (1-3).

Week 13—67-34-2 (2-2).

Postseason:

Week 1—1-1 (1-1).

Week 2—2-2 (1-1).

Week 3—3-4 (1-2).

Week 4—5-6 (2-2).

