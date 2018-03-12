Obituary: Pamela A. Rogers Michaud-MacBean, 66

Pamela A. Rogers Michaud-MacBean, 66, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter and friend, died peacefully on March 9, 2018 at her home in Dalton, NH after many years of battling breast cancer. It was her unwavering faith in Jesus Christ that impressed upon our hearts and comforts us most of all. For we have no doubt she is in Heaven, at peace, and smiling down upon all who knew and loved her.

Pam was born on March 18, 1951 in Clarksburg, WV. In 1954 her family moved to Connecticut where in 1969 she graduated from Southington High School. She married Neil Michaud in 1973 and they had two beautiful girls, Maggie and Marybeth Michaud. Together they moved to New Hampshire in 1987, where Pam would spend the remainder of her life. Neil would be taken from her by a tragic car accident in 1995. Many years later she found love again with Kyle MacBean whom she spent many happy years with. Though they divorced, she remained close with Kyle and his entire family.

She loved New Hampshire and spent many hours enjoying nature and writing her first book of poetry, called “In the Great North Woods” which was published in 2007. Besides writing, she was a photographer, painter, a member of the Presidential Gem and Mineral Society, and a maker of natural based products (ex. lip balm, soap) made from her own garden.

Pam attended Faith Bible Church in Littleton, NH (since 1987) and had a close relationship with Pastor Mac and his wife, Jan, who were with her through the loss of her husband and illnesses. She also attended Dalton Congregational Church, where she made many new friends.

She is survived by her daughters, Maggie and Marybeth Michaud; grandson, Deangelo Fadden (who was the light of her life); parents, James and Gloria Rogers; sister, Nancy Jo McGee and brother, Mark Rogers; several nieces and nephews; her ex-husband and friend Kyle MacBean; and last but not least, her precious kitty Maxine who never left her side.

Her family would like to thank the people of North Country Home Health and Hospice for their care during Pam’s last days. Thank you, Joan, Tori, and Dr. Philip Lawson for making this transition easier, not only for Pam, but for her family.

We love you so much Pam, and though our hearts are sad, we know you are in a wonderful place and look forward to the day when we will join you in your new heavenly home where no clouds will hide the sunshine and flowers will bloom forever.

A celebration of Pam’s life will be held this summer (date to be determined). In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Second Chance Animal Rescue, 1517 Meadow Street, Littleton, NH 03561.