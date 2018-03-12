Obituary: Lauri A. Cossette Murphy, 61

Lauri A. Cossette Murphy, 61, of Meriden, passed away peacefully on March 10, 2018, after a lifelong vigilant fight with cancer.

She was born on March 28, 1956 to Nelson J Cossette the 3rd and Lorraine C Tiso.

Lauri worked as a school crossing guard for the City of Meriden for many years. She obtained her E.M.T. certification. Lauri’s last place of employment was Laughlin & Fitzgerald Law Firm in Wallingford.

Lauri is survived by her devoted and loving husband, Daniel Murphy of 11 years. Lauri leaves behind her daughter, Tara (Tiso) Pucci and her husband John of Southington, Her two grandchildren, Austin and Colton Pucci. Her step-daughters, Bonnie Narducci, Colleen Notar, Shannon Colman. Her sister Cynthia Lemieux and her husband Gerald. Her step-mother Donna (Shoneck) Cossette, step-brother Robert Baird and step-sister Susan Geary. She also leaves behind several aunts, uncles and many cousins.

She is predeceased by her grandparents, Nelson J. Cossette Jr. and MaryEllen Cossette. Barbara Vogt and Jack Smith.

We will miss Lauri’s radiant smile, fun-loving personality and her strong will to survive.

A Service will be held Tuesday, March 20th at 6 p.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington. Family and friends may call on Tuesday from 4-6 p.m. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, you can make a donation to the American Breast Cancer Foundation. www.amcf.org.

