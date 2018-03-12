Obituary: Embert Earl Dwelley, 84

Embert Earl Dwelley, 84, of Cheshire, passed away on Monday, March 12, 2018 at the Hebrew Senior Care. He was the husband of Lois (Carson) Dwelley for 59 years.

Born July 17, 1933 in Princeton, ME, he was the son of the late Neal and Ruth (Dean) Dwelley

He was a veteran of the Korean War serving in the U.S. Navy. Embert retired in 1994 from Pratt & Whitney as a lead mechanic after 37 years of service. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge, Sheppard Salem Lodge #78 in Naugatuck. He loved word searches, jig saw puzzles and tinkering with home projects.

In addition to his wife he leaves his son, Neal Dwelley and wife Christine of S. Berwick, ME and daughter Kathryn Johnson and husband John of W. Haven; a brother, Dalton Bryce Dwelley of Robbinston, ME; five grandchildren, Sasha and Neal Dwelley, Hannah Davenport and husband Christopher, John Dwelley and Kathryn Rotini and a great granddaughter Zoe Davenport along with several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by two sisters, Connie Fleming and Norma Brooks.

A service will be held on Thursday at 7 p.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington. Calling hours will be 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Resource Center, 1261 S Main St, Plantsville, CT 06479 or the Shriners Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Poi8nt Dr., Tampa, FL 33607

Burial will be in the spring at Brewer Cemetery, Robinston, ME. For online condolences and directions please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com