Scoreboard: Sports results on Friday, Mar. 9

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Friday, Mar. 9. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Boys Basketball—The seventh-seeded Blue Knights advanced to the quarterfinals of the Division III Tournament with a comfortable 64-48 victory over No. 10 North Haven (13-9) at home, reaching the quarterfinals of the state tournament for the first time since 2002. The Indians came out flat and missed most of their field goal attempts in the first half with just five points in the second quarter. On the other side, the Knights shot a high percentage from the field and headed into halftime with a 20-point lead. They also went 14-for-18 from the foul line in the second half, going 17-for-22 in the game. Andrew Lohneiss paced the offense with a season-high of 28 points on a triad of three-pointers, going 5-for-6 from the charity stripe. Jeremy Mercier contributed with 13 points. The Knights will play at No. 2 Waterford (19-2) in the quarterfinals tomorrow at 7 p.m. Waterford advanced to the quarterfinals with a bye in the first round and 62-47 win over Farmington (11-11) in the second round. Southington is 16-6.

