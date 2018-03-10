O’Shenanigans 5K ready to kick off road race season at Southington event

The 2018 road race season is set to kick off with a four-race, St. Patrick’s Day themed 5K series, and the Hartford Marathon Foundation’s (HMF) O’Shenanigans 5K should attract hundreds to Southington on Saturday, March10.

Samantha MacAvoy, Account Coordinator of CJ Public Relations in Southington said that the race capped out at 900 runners.

“We expect hundreds more of friends, family, and volunteers from the Southington community and across Connecticut,” said MacAvoy.

Each event will take runners to a different Connecticut town to experience the local charm, and the Southington race kicks off the list. Other races include the Courthouse O’Putnam 5K on Sunday, March 11, the O’Niantic 5K on Saturday, March 17, and the O’Hartford 5K on Sunday, March 18.

If you are planning on participating in the O’Shenanigans 5K, runners are encouraged to bring nonperishable food donations to each race for HMF Can, an ongoing initiative that encourages runners to support the needs of communities where race events are held. Donations made at the O’Shenanigans 5K will also go towards Southington Bread for Life. The race goal is 250 pounds of food.

The 5K will kick off at 10 a.m. with the HMF FitKids quarter or half-mile races for ages two or older. All “Wee Mile” participants receive a finisher’s medal and cool swag.

O’Shenanigans 5K participants will start and finish outside of the Kinsmen Brewing Company, a family-owned and operated brewery that opened in 2017. Runners and walkers will experience a fast 3.1-mile course through rural roads and the Farmington Canal Heritage Trail before returning back to the festivities at the brewery and taproom.

The post-race party will be held outside with beer and pizza will be provided by Kinsmen Brewing and Sauced at Kinsmen.

Beth Shluger, CEO of the Hartford Marathon Foundation, said in a press release that the foundation is excited to partner with Kinsmen Brewing Company for the kick-off event.

“It’s a great location welcoming hundreds of runners, walkers, and spectators,” said Shluger. “We are grateful for the opportunity to give back to the towns that welcome us by encouraging runners to donate non-perishables before the race, and then eat, shop, and enjoy these communities after they cross the finish line.”

All participants will earn Irish-inspired custom swag at every race.

For more information on the 5K series and the 2018 HMF race calendar, visit www.hartfordmarathon.com.

SP O’Shenanigans 5K Race Map 030317