Obituary: Chase Albert Kosko, 1

Chase Albert Kosko, 1, of Southington, went to be with the angels on Monday, March 5, 2018 in the arms of his loving family.

Born July 12, 2016 in New Britain, he was the son of Joseph and Amanda (Zarrelli) Kosko.

Chase was a Super Hero; he touched so many lives in such a short period of time. His infectious smile and beautiful brown eyes would light up a room.

In addition to his parents he leaves his big brothers, Evan and Mason; maternal grandparents, Alfredo and Christine Zarrelli of Southington; paternal grandparents, Frank and Myra Kosko of Sebastian, FL; maternal great grandfather, David Zakrewski and great grandmother, Maria Zarrelli; aunts, Natalie Kosko of CA, Myriah Kosko of FL, Kelly Ansley of FL, uncles, Jesse Kosko and wife Kristen of Southington, Jeremy Kosko and wife Liza of New Britain, Justin Kosko of NY and Michael Zarrelli and wife Heather of New Castle, DE and his three cousins, Gianna, Brynn and Dima.

Joe and Amanda would like to thank his nurse Tracy, Dr. Maureen and staff and the entire PICU and Palliative Care Team and Specialist at the CT Children’s Hospital.

His funeral will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Tabernacle Christian Church, 1445 West St., Southington. Burial will be at a later date. Calling hours will be Friday from 5-8 p.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington.

