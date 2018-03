The Southington Chamber of Commerce hosted Ladies Night at the Aqua Turf Club on Thursday, March 1. Dozens of local businesses lined the borders of the hall, offering everything from clothing and makeup, to soaps and chocolates. Guests lingered from one booth to the next, finding exciting offerings at each one. The Aqua Turf dished up appetizers and drinks while a DJ kept the night moving forward.

Photos by SHERIDAN CYR