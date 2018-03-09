Boy Scout updates trails, maps, kiosk at Panthorn Park

By SHERIDAN CYR

STAFF WRITER

After a trip through the trails at Panthorn Park almost two years ago, Boy Scout Jonah Zgombick from Troop 45 knew some work needed to be done. After months of thinking and planning, Zgombick’s proposal was approved in January 2017, and the Boy Scout got to working on his Eagle Scout Project.

It took him over a year to organize a group of volunteers to clean and re-blaze the trails at the park. He also made a new trail map for the kiosk, along with handheld flyers for hikers. To top it all off, he put new doors on the kiosk.

It’s all completed in time for spring hikers.

“The map that was up before was confusing and outdated,” said the Scout. “Some of the trails it showed don’t even exist anymore.”

The trails at the park were in need of some revitalization. Zgombick and his team of volunteers went through the trails and re-painted trail markings on trees to hikers users on the right path. They also cleaned up litter and debris around the trails and the park itself.

“I think we did a really good job, and I’m proud of what we did,” he said. “It was a lot of planning and work, but it turned out really nice.”

He added that the left side of the park is usable now that the work has been done. “We fixed what we could and tried to make the map reflect the trails and make it easier for people to use them.”

To complete the project, Zgombick collected contributions from a number of individuals and local businesses. He said that he gave special thanks to a number of people for their contributions to his project, including Robert W. Crago of Executive Press, George Civitelli of the John Boyle Paint, Patrick Roy of Lowes in Plainville, Mark Dobrowski, Claudia Duhamel and James Turner.

The rank of Eagle Scout is the Boy Scout’s highest rank advancement. Each candidate must earn 21 merit badges and successfully complete a community, church or synagogue-related service project to earn his Eagle.

Zgombick is a junior in high school at the Academy of Aerospace and Engineering and is an active member of the game club there. He is also an active member of BSA Troop 45.

BSA Troop 45 is chartered by St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in the BSA Connecticut Yankee Council. BSA is a values-based youth development organization, providing a program for young people that builds character, trains them in the responsibilities of participating citizenship and develops personal fitness. BSA believes helping youth is a key to building a more conscientious, responsible and productive society.

