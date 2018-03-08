The pageantry of Read Across America

By SHERIDAN CYR

STAFF WRITER

Southington Catholic School celebrated the 114th birthday of Dr. Suess with an exciting treat for students. Miss Connecticut 2017 Eliza Kanner spent the morning reading some of the author’s most popular books to students in grades pre-K to third.

Additionally, Miss Mountain Laurel (Bridget Oei), Miss Constitution Outstanding Teen (Ali Maringola), Miss Mountain Laurel Outstanding Teen (Rielley Coles) and Miss Southington Outstanding Teen (Sydney Goodrich) visited individual classrooms and read to students for the National Education Association’s Read Across America Day celebration, an annual event on Dr. Seuss’s birthday.

“Anything that supports literacy is a positive thing for our students,” said Southington Catholic School principal Mary Alexander. “We are excited for this opportunity.”

Southington Catholic School teacher Leslie Masse said the local title holders were looking forward to reading to students, and the school was happy to have them.

“We always try to get the community to come into our school and experience what we have here,” Masse said. “We want to offer our students many of the same types of opportunities the public schools offer. I think they’ll enjoy the readings.”

Students were gathered into the gymnasium and received a warm welcome from Kanner. She asked them to help her bring the classic story “Green Eggs and Ham” to life. Kids laughed and cheered as they yelled out the words.

Kanner said she had been traveling across the state all week visiting schools for Read Across America week.

“It gives me such a great feeling to come in and see all their smiles,” Kanner said. “This is a wonderful opportunity.”

Each year, thousands of schools, libraries and community centers participate in Read Across America by bringing kids and books together and inspiring an interest in literature.

Schools throughout Southington held individual celebrations, complete with guest readers and celebrities.