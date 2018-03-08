Scoreboard: Sports results on Tuesday, Mar. 6

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Tuesday, Mar. 6. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Boys Ice Hockey—It was a deep run for Hall-Southington in last year’s Division III Tournament with the team’s first appearance in the final of a state tournament as a co-op, but this year’s postseason won’t nearly be the same after Hall-Southington moved up to Division II for the first time since Hall won the Division II title as a solo team in 1993. The 13th-seeded Warrior-Knights were eliminated from the Division II Tournament after falling by a goal, 2-1, to No. 4 Conard (12-8-1) in the first round at Veterans Memorial Rink in West Hartford. Hall-Southington tied Conard, 1-1, during the regular season. Michael DiPietro put the Warrior-Knights on the board first with a goal, assisted by Bobby Allan and Miles Aronow, within the first four minutes of the game. Conard’s Bryant Caron knotted the score moments later and ultimately put the Chieftains on top for good with a goal midway through the second. Hall-Southington’s closest scoring opportunity to tie the game would come with just under seven minutes to play in regulation when DiPietro beat two defenders on a fast break towards the net. Conard’s goalie came out of the crease and collided with DiPietro, as the loose puck hit off the post and glided across the goal line towards the boards. The Chieftains committed the only penalty of the contest on a crosscheck. They will play No. 5 North Branford (14-6-1) at the Koeppel Community Sports Center in Hartford (Trinity College) in the quarterfinals. North Branford defeated No. 12 East Haven-Old Lyme-Old Saybrook-East Hampton (9-11-1), 3-1, in the first round. Hall-Southington finished the season at 11-8-2.

Boys Swimming & Diving—Chase Galayda, Emerson Suski, Kian Siadat, and Ben Ragozzine represented Southington at the Class LL Diving Championship, held at Hamden High School. It was the second-straight year the Blue Knights qualified a full card of four divers for the state meet. Galayda, Suski, and Siadat advanced to the finals, where Galayda finished eighth with a score of 409.40, Suski finished 14th with a score of 316.60, and Siadat finished 23rd with a score of 245.60. Kevin Bradley of Norwalk-Brien McMahon won the Class LL diving title with a score of 572.10, followed by Devon Satir of Greenwich (537.95), Ethan Godfrey of Glastonbury (450.85), Sergei Shaw of Greenwich (447.95), Nicholas Jefferson of Glastonbury (428.85), Caitlin Inall of Ridgefield (421.10), and Joel Satir of Greenwich (409.55). Next up for the Knights is the Class LL swimming qualifier on Saturday, Mar. 10 at East Hartford High School. Warm-up is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. with competition slated to start at 6 p.m.

For more in-depth coverage, see our weekly print edition. To contact sports writer Brian Jennings, email him at BJennings@SouthingtonObserver.com.