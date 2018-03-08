Local nurse honored for excellence

Kristen Marie Guida, DNP, ANP-C, ACNP-BC, AGACNP-BC has been selected by the American Association of Nurse Practitioners (AANP) to receive the Connecticut State Award for Excellence. She will be presented the award during a ceremony and reception at the AANP national conference in Denver, June 26 to July 1.

Guida, who works for Hartford Hospital as one of the advanced practitioners covering the vascular-thoracic surgery service, is also employed as adjunct nursing faculty for The University of Connecticut and Capital Community College.

“Kristen is being recognized for her outstanding patient care and for the major positive impacts that she has had on patient care outcomes,” AANP officials said in a press release.

The State Award for Nurse Practitioner Excellence, founded in 1991, recognizes a nurse practitioner who demonstrates excellence in practice. In 1993, the State Award for Nurse Practitioner Advocate was added to recognize the efforts of individuals who have made a significant contribution toward increasing awareness and recognition of nurse practitioners.

Officials singled out two incidents where Guida excelled.

The first occurred in April 2014. While picking up her son from daycare, Guida saved a 3-year-old unresponsive child’s life by performing CPR. The child went on to make a full recovery.

The second incident occurred at work, when Guida urgently transferred a patient that suffered a ruptured abdominal aortic aneurysm to the operating room.

“The patient went onto make a full recovery and is home with his family and back to work,” officials said in the release.

Guida is also the current treasurer for The Connecticut Advanced Practice Registered Nurse Society and is responsible for financial oversight. She is also the past-president of Southington’s Town-wide Effort to Promote Success (STEPS) and has volunteered with Seattle-King County Disaster Team to provide health care to residents of Grand’Anse, Haiti. She also served as an item writer for the ANCC Adult Gerontology Acute Care Nurse Practitioner National Certifying Examination.

Guida earned her associate’s degree in nursing from Capital Community College in 1999 and earned her bachelor’s degree in 2001 from Central Connecticut State University. She went on to earn her master’s degree in nursing from Quinnipiac University in 2009 with a focus on adult primary care.

She earned a post-master’s certificate from the Universiry of Connecticut in 2012 as an acute care nurse practicioner and earned a doctorate of nursing practice from Quinnipiac University in 2014.

For more information, visit www.aanp.org. To locate a nurse practitioner in your area, visit www.npfinder.com.