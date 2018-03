Police blotter for the March 9 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following 32 incidents from Tuesday, Feb. 20 to Sunday, Feb. 25:

Tuesday, Feb. 20

2:25:03 p.m., 25 Old Turnpike Rd., Smoke detector activation

6:41:25 p.m., 581 Meriden Ave., First Baptist, Biological hazard, confirmed

11:52:15 p.m., 371 Mill St., Vehicle accident

Wednesday, Feb. 21

1:39:51 a.m., 209 Belleview Ave., St. Thomas Cemetery, Alarm system sounded

8:58:03 a.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle accident

9:04:25 a.m., 223 Clark St., Post Office, Hazardous condition

9:14:57 a.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle accident

10:52:06 a.m., 13 Deacon Cir., Medical assist, assist EMS

11:03:20 a.m., 174 Farmstead Rd., Gasoline or other flammable liquid

11:57:34 a.m., 184 Mountain View Rd., Unauthorized burning

2:42:49 p.m., Mill St. (at the linear trail), Motor vehicle-pedestrian accident

3:57:03 p.m., 453 Berlin St., Chemical spill or leak

4:18:00 p.m., 69 Lazy Ln., SPD, Unknown details

5:29:34 p.m., 19 Rejean Rd., Water or steam leak

9:20:36 p.m., 491 Darling St., Smoke detector activation

Thursday, Feb. 22

7:01:04 a.m., 156 Debbie Dr., Person in distress

7:43:32 a.m., 966 Queen St., Enterprise, Vehicle accident

11:45:22 a.m., 63 Ledge Rd., Dispatched and cancelled en route

12:39:16 p.m., 53 Green Valley Dr., EMS call, excluding vehicle

12:40:09 p.m., W. Queen St. and Queen St., Vehicle accident

5:35:28 p.m., 156 W. Main St., CO detector activation

7:38:02 p.m., 33 Honey Ln., HazMat release investigation

8:06:29 p.m., 846 Glacier Way, HazMat release investigation

Friday, Feb. 23

2:15:11 p.m., 408 Main St., DiCaprio-Forgione, Water or steam leak

4:03:35 p.m., 24 Mountain Edge Dr., Public service

4:47:09 p.m., 888 Queen St., American Eagle, Vehicle accident

11:24:38 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Vehicle accident

Saturday, Feb. 24

1:44:00 p.m., Meriden Waterbury Tpk. and Pratt St., HazMat release investigation

5:44:04 p.m., Porriello Dr. and Meriden Ave., Vehicle accident

Sunday, Feb. 25