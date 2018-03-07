Police blotter for the March 9 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations on their Facebook page from Tuesday, Feb. 20 to Friday, March 2:

Joseph Coppola, 18, of 35 Autran Ave., Southington, was arrested on Feb. 20 and charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.

Corey Colapietro, 29, of 54 Homesdale Ave., Southington, was arrested on Feb. 24 and charged with failure to respond.

Brandon Campbell, 33, of 40 Savage St., Plantsville, was arrested on Feb. 26 and charged with operating a motor vehicle under suspension and evading responsibility.

Naomi Wells, 19, of 963 Wallingford Rd., Cheshire, was arrested on Feb. 26 and charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and improper number of headlights.

Jevohne Watkins, 19, of 45 Union St., New Britain, was arrested on Feb. 26 and charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.

Zachary Provost, 32, of 139 Sunnyside Ave., Waterbury, was arrested on Feb. 27 and charged with first degree robbery, sixth degree larceny, and criminal impersonation.

Sherri Woodin, 47, of 101 Oak Hill Dr., Bristol, was arrested on Feb. 28 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

David Deluco, 61, of 702 S. Westfield St., Feeding Hills, Mass., was arrested on Feb. 28 and charged with first degree larceny.

Catherine Rasmus, 33, of 951 Woodruff St., Southington, was arrested on Feb. 28 and charged with violation of a protective order.

Kelly Greiser, 40, of 500 Darling St., Southington, was arrested on Feb. 28 and charged with disorderly conduct.

Cyrus Gallow, 37, of 500 Darling St., Southington, was arrested on Feb. 28 and charged with second degree breach of peace and third degree assault.

Veronica Gonzalez, 39, of 161 Prospect St., Waterbury, was arrested on March 1 and charged with second degree larceny.

Amanda Agnew, 43, of 40 Dee Ave., Meriden, was arrested on March 1 and charged with evading responsibility.

Sarah Ouimet, 20, of 150 Hawks Nest Cir., Middletown, was arrested on March 1 and charged with second degree breach of peace.

Tobias Henry, 25, of 600 Clark Ave., Bristol, was arrested on March 1 and charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Julia Rivera, 53, of 86 Bassett St., New Britain, was arrested on March 2 and charged with second degree breach of peace.