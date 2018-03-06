Weekly scoreboard for the March 9 edition

These are the scores for games played between Monday, Feb. 26 and Sunday, March 4. For more in depth coverage, read us in print or on-line.

Indoor Track

New England Championship

Saturday, March 3

At Reggie Lewis Track Center, Boston

SELECTED INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

Shot put—(29 athletes) 1, Cameron Garabian,, Seekonk, MA, 43-07.75, 13.30m; 2, Amanda Howe, Southington, CT, 43-05.00, 13.23m; 3, Tiana Bazie, Dennis-Yarm, MA, 42-04.50, 12.91m; 4, Kath Merchant, Lebanon, NH, 41-04.00, 12.59m; 5, Sarah Williams, Dover NH, 39-05.00, 12.01m; 6, Kathleen Collins, Coe-Brown, NH, 39-03.75, 11.98m; 7, Sydney Mello, Lewis Mills, CT, 38-03.00, 11.65m; 8, Vanessa Attaya, Billerica, MA, 38-01.50, 11.62m; 9, Leah Moore, Hillhouse, CT, 37-11.50, 11.56m; 10, Savannah Sudyka, S.Hadley, MA, 37-10.25, 11.53m; 11, Megan Sheehan, Sanborn Reg., NH, 37-05.75, 11.42m; 12, Sarah Mitchell, Prout School- RI, 37-03.50, 11.36m; 13, Cheyenne Figueroa, SO Classical, RI, 37-02.00, 11.32m; 14, Noelya Delacruz, Bay View, RI, 36-11.50, 11.26m; 15, Jianna Peno, Rogers, RI, 36-09.25, 11.20m; 16, Marley Marston, Newtown, CT, 36-05.50, 11.11m; 17, Meredith Basta, Bish. Guertin NH, 35-10.00, 10.92m; 18, Justyce Wilson, Bloomfield, CT, 35-08.50, 10.88m; 19, Sarah Cox, Waterville, ME, 35-06.25, 10.82m; 20, Ajahnea Greene, Rogers, RI, 35-02.50, 10.73m; 21, Shannon Parks, Reading, MA, 35-02.00, 10.71m; 22, Allison Rodrigues, No. Andover, MA, 34-08.00, 10.56m; 23, Rebekah Hunnewell-Dunphe, SO So. Portland, ME, 34-04.00, 10.46m; 24, Emma Hargreaves, Old Town, ME, 34-02.50, 10.42m; 25, Zoe Barnes, FR Gray-N.Glouc, ME, 32-10.00, 10.00m; 26, Sam DeSouza, Lake Region, ME, 32-03.00, 9.82m; 27, Kelly Daigle, Oxbow, VT, 31-03.75, 9.54m; 28, Laila Bunnitt, SO Lewiston, ME, 30-01.25, 9.17m; DQ, Mady Buchalski, St.ThomasAq, NH, FOUL.

Wrestling

New England Championship

Thursday, March 1 to Friday, March 2

At Providence, R.I.

Teams results—(176 teams) 1, Ponaganset, 83; 2, Mt. Anthony, 80; 3, Danbury, 75; 4, Timberlane, 72; 5, Bishop Hendricken, 58.5; 6, Coventry, 49.5; 7, Nashoba, 48; 8, Southington, 47.5; 9, Fitch, 46.5; 10, Danvers, 45; 11, Killingly, 39; 12, New Canaan, 38; 13, Fairfield Warde, 36; 14 (tie), Lincoln-Sudbury and Skowhegan, 33; 16, Foran, 31.5; 17 (tie), Shawsheen and New Milford, 31; 19, Melrose, 30.5; 20 (tie), Winslow and Daniel Hand, 29; 22 (tie), Chariho and Milton, 26; 24, Westhill, 25.5; 25 (tie), Greater Lawrence, Masconomet, and Newton North, 25; 28 (tie), Salem, Brookline, and Xavier, 24; 31 (tie), Putnam, Central Catholic, and Billerica, 23; 34 (tie), LaSalle Academy, New London, Erskine Academy, and Bedford, 22; 38 (tie), Sanford, Bristol Central, and Oyster River, 21; 41 (tie), Saint John’s Prep and Wayland, 20; 43, Bethel, 19; 44 (tie), Methuen, Noble, and Exeter, 18; 44 (tie), Tolland, Windham, and Platt, 18; 50, Granby Memorial, 17; 51 (tie), Simsbury, Springfield Central, and Mansfield, 16; 54 (tie), North Andover, Bristol Eastern, North Attleborough, and Conval, 15; 58 (tie), Boston College, Cumberland, Ludlow, and St. Johnsbury, 14; 62 (tie), Glastonbury and Montville, 13; 64 (tie), Ellis Tech, Essex, Trumbull, Concord, and Catholic Memorial, 12; 69, Brockton, 11.5; 70 (tie), Chelmsford, Nokomis, Suffield, and Cony, 11; 74, Greater Lowell, 10.5; 75 (tie), Wells and Portland-South Portland, 10; 77 (tie), Dracut, E.O. Smith, Maloney, Wellesley, and Bishop Guertin, 9; 82 (tie), Marshwood, Oxford Hills, Pinkerton, Sabis, Stratford, White Mountains, and Merrimack, 8; 89 (tie), Braintree, Cambridge, Camden Hills, Manchester, Mascoma, Quabbin, Reading, Rutland, and Woonsocket, 7; 98 (tie), Alvirne, Pentucket, Shelton, and Salem, 6; 102 (tie), Champlain Valley, Haverhill, Middletown, Morse-Wiscasset, Mt. Mansfield, Scituate, Somers, West Springfield, Bristol-Ply-Coyle-Cassidy, and Framingham, 5; 112 (tie), Algonquin, Bonny Eagle, Canton, Fair Haven, Hingham, Acton-Boxborough, Marlborough, Mill River, Mt. Abraham, Natick, Oliver Ames, Spaulding, Windham, and Kennebunk, 4; 126 (tie), Hampden Charter, Joel Barlow, Morgan, Staples, and Walpole, 3; 131 (tie), Wilton, Branford, Cheverus, Dedham, Foxborough, Franklin, Goffstown, Massabesic, Mount View, Plymouth, and Weymouth, 2; 142, Pembroke, 1; 143 (tie), Xaverian, Biddeford, Compass School, Cranston West, Dirigo, East Hartford, East Lyme, Ellsworth, Foxcroft Academy, Harwood, Hope, Johnston, King Philip, Lake Region, Ledyard, Mattanawcook Academy, Amity, Monument Mountain, Mt. Blue-Spruce, Mt. Hope, Narragansett, Nashua South, Nauset Reg., New Bedford, Newtown, Northwestern, Norton, Otter Valley, Pilgrim, Plymouth South, Ridgefield, Westford Academy, Williamstown, and Milford, 0.

PLACE WINNERS

106—Championship: Hunter Adrian MA, Melrose, dec. Joziah Fry RI, Coventry, 2-1 (TB2). Third place: Jake Craig ME, Skowhegan, major dec. Ty Finn CT, Simsbury, 14-4. Fifth place: Dan Charron CT, Killingly, pin Mike Glynn MA, Central Catholic, 2:31.

113—Championship: Jarod Kosman CT, Fitch, dec. Kyle Randall MA, Newton North, 10-8. Third place: Maximilian Leete MA, Danvers, def. Alejandro Garcia CT, Windham, forfeit. Fifth place: Hunter Verge VT, St. Johnsbury, dec. Parker Sutton CT, Glastonbury, 4-2.

120—Championship: Ryan Jack CT, Danbury, dec. Jack Darling MA, Masconomet, 3-1. Third place: Christopher Trelli CT, Bristol Central, dec. William chase Parrott CT, Westhill, 2-1. Fifth place: Joshua Cote ME, Noble, pin Barret Kappler NH, Timberlane, 4:26.

126—Championship: Melquisedec Ortiz CT, New Milford, dec. Justin Mastroianni CT, New Canaan, 12-10. Third place: Hayden Brown NH, Exeter, dec. Joey Valentino MA, North Andover, 4-3. Fifth place: Sean Johnson CT, Ellis Tech, dec. Cole Wyman MA, Brockton, 13-6.

132—Championship: Connor Mcgonagle NH, Timberlane, dec. Ramazan Attasauov MA, Wayland, 3-0. Third place: Ryan Garlitz MA, Saint John’s Prep, dec. Cesar Alvan MA, Ludlow, 9-2. Fifth place: Seth Brown RI, Coventry, dec. Demetre Carnot CT, Maloney, 7-0.

138—Championship: Sam Lynch RI, Ponaganset, dec. Dylan Disano RI, Bishop Hendricken, 5-2. Third place: Aj Pagliarulo NH, Bedford, dec. Tyler Sung CT, New Canaan, 3-1 (TB2). Fifth place: Shaun Wagner CT, Southington, dec. Matthew Ryan CT, Trumbull, 3-1.

145—Championship: Cole Mcgill RI, Ponaganset, dec. Noah Strout NH, Oyster River, 6-3. Third place: Aj Kovacs CT, Danbury, pin Tommy Jaklitsch MA, Boston College, 0:58. Fifth place: Brevin Cassella MA, Nashoba, dec. Keegan Coon VT, Mt. Anthony, 6-5.

152—Championship: Ryan Luth CT, Foran, dec. Devin Rivet RI, Bishop Hendricken, 3-2 (UTB). Third place: Cooper Fleming CT, Granby Memorial, dec. Tyler Burgess VT, Mt. Anthony, 3-2. Fifth place: Justin Berube NH, Timberlane, dec. John Nieroda CT, Suffield, 4-3.

160—Championship: Lucas Cordio MA, Nashoba, dec. Colby Holland MA, Danvers, 11-4. Third place: Michael Angers CT, Tolland, dec. Tristen Cabinta NH, Salem, 3-1. Fifth place: Izaake Zuckerman CT, Fairfield Warde, pin Ahmad Sharif MA, Putnam, 2:05.

170—Championship: Paul Calo CT, Southington, major dec. Sam Anderson ME, Sanford, 9-0. Third place: Ryan Devivo CT, Xavier, dec. Gino Baratta CT, Danbury, 7-2. Fifth place: Dan Curran NH, Conval, DE pin Joe Vecchione MA, Chelmsford.

182—Championship: Ryan Fredette ME, Winslow, pin Tommy Wrzesien RI, Chariho, 4:22. Third place: Zach Caffrey CT, Killingly, def. Ben Stratton CT, Platt, forfeit. Fifth place: Josh Bechen MA, Catholic Memorial, dec. Vinnie Holmes MA, Mansfield, 10-4.

195—Championship: Sam Wilkins VT, Mt. Anthony, dec. Malib Pastrana MA, Greater Lawrence, 7-2. Third place: Tyler Riggs RI, Ponaganset, dec. Jacob Commander CT, New London, 4-3. Fifth place: Joe Gjinaj CT, Fairfield Warde, pin Travis Manick MA, Methuen, 2:02.

220—Championship: Andrew Marshall MA, Lincoln-Sudbury, pin Omar Eldaly MA, Shawsheen, 1:05. Third place: Nick Johnson VT, Milton, pin Dakota Grover CT, Fitch, 2:07. Fifth place: Nicholas Cote CT, Bethel, dec. Mattuez Kudra MA, North Attleborough, 11-6.

285—Championship: Michael Burchell CT, Daniel Hand, pin Ryan Higgins MA, Billerica, 0:41. Third place: Dante Delbonis RI, LaSalle Academy, pin Jakob Peavey ME, Erskine Academy, 1:33. Fifth place: Calvin Hayford VT, Mt. Anthony, pin Duncan Wilgress-pipe MA, Nashoba, 1:43

Gymnastics

CT State Open

Saturday, March 3

At Pomperaug HS, Southbury

Team results—1, Greenwich, 143.525; 2, Woodstock Academy, 138.425; 3, Trumbull, 136.775; 4, Wilton, 132.075.

SELECTED INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

Vault—(45 athletes) 1, Adnerys DeJesus, Greenwich, 9.575; 2, Sara Rodia, Shelton, 9.3; 3, Mia Lawrence, Mercy, 9.225; 4, Samantha Markland, Trumbull, 9.2; 5, Mikayla Dumas, New Milford, 9.2; 6, Jessica Olin, Wilton, 9.1.

Bars—(39 athletes) 1, Adnerys DeJesus, Greenwich, 9.575; 2, Emma Delia, Newtown, 9.425; 3, Samantha Markland, Trumbull, 9.125; 4, Allison Crescimmano, Woodstock, 9.0; 5, Brianna Laggis, Foran, 8.925; 6, Jessica Olin, Wilton, 8.75; 30, Natalie Reeves, Southington, 7.85.

Beam—(45 athletes) 1, Emma Delia, Newtown, 9.45; 2, Samantha Markland, Trumbull, 9.1; 3, Ellie Marino, Greenwich, 9.025; 4, Brianna Laggis, Foran, 9.0; 5, Adnerys DeJesus, Greenwich, 8.975; 6, Kelsey Fedorko, Greenwich, 8.975; 32, Kat Rothstein, Southington, 7.8.

Floor—(42 athletes) 1, Kelsey Fedorko, Greenwich, 9.6; 2, Adnerys DeJesus, Greenwich, 9.55; 3, Jessica Olin, Wilton, 9.4; 4, Brianna Laggis, Foran, 9.4; 5, Grace Gronski, Woodstock, 9.225; 6, Kelly Wiles, Bolton, 9.2; 16, Rachel Williams, Southington, 8.8.

Girls Basketball

Class LL Tournament

First Round

Glastonbury 61, Southington 54*

Monday, Feb. 26

At Southington

Glastonbury 14 14 14 17 — 61

Southington 15 08 14 17 — 54

GLASTONBURY (61)—Rachel Roman, 1-0-2; Jaci Budaj, 0-0-0; Claire Scalise, 1-0-3; Sydney Baird, 2-0-4; Lyndsey Newhouse, 0-1-1; Rebecca McCarthy, 0-0-0; Juliann Mikolito, 0-0-0; Chelsea Tacey, 3-0-9; Aleigha Partee, 7-2-17; Leah Schneider, 0-0-0; Charlotte Basset, 6-3-17; Jill Margagliese, 0-0-0; Ally Haddad, 3-0-6; Hannah O’Leary, 0-0-0. Totals: 24-6-61.

SOUTHINGTON (30)—Julia Collins, 0-0-0; Bri Harris, 0-2-2; Livvy Pizzitola, 0-0-0; Marissa Imme, 0-0-0; Kristen Longley, 0-0-0; Kiley Cristman, 0-0-0; Alli Carr, 3-0-6; Madison Hulten, 2-0-4; Kelley Marshall, 0-6-6, Megan Mikosz, 0-0-0; Janette Wadolowski, 11-11-36; Taylor Starr, 0-0-0. Totals: 15-19-54.

Three point field goals— GHS (7) : Scalise, Tacey (3), Partee, Basset (2). SHS (3) : Wadolowski (3).

Records—GHS (No. 20), 13-10. SHS (No. 13), 16-7.

*Note: This game was covered in the March 2 edition.

Ice Hockey

CCC Tournament

Semifinals

Hall-Southington 4, EO Smith-Tolland 3

Thursday, March 1

At Veteran’s Rink, West Hartford

EO Smith-Tolland 01 01 01 — 03

Hall-Southington 00 03 01 — 04

First period—1, Gavin Till (Ross Lennon), EOS-T, 6:29.

Second period—2, Graham Kennedy (Jake Albert), H-S, 9:38; 3, Malcolm Lewis (Brady McNulty), EOS-T, 9:03; 4, Michael DiPietro (Miles Aronow), H-S, 8:12; 5, DiPietro (Aronow), H-S, 5:13;

Third period—6, Andrew Mitchell (Aronow), H-S, 1:03; 7, Till (Matt Aberty, Lennon), EOS-T, 0:56.

Penalties—EOS-T, 2 (4:00). H-S, 2 (4:00).

Shots—EOS-T, 19. H-S, 34.

Saves—Pierre Doyle, EOS-T, 30. Zach Monti, H-S, 16.

Records—EOS-T (No. 3), 9-10-1. H-S (No. 2), 11-7-2.

Championship Game

Enfield-E. Granby-Stafford 6, Hall-Southington 1

Saturday, March 3

At Trinity College, Hartford

Hall-Southington 00 00 01 — 01

Enfield co-op 01 02 03 — 06

First period—1, Jason Marin (Cameron Gaylor), E-EG-S, 14:00.

Second period—2, Marin (Gaylor), E-EG-S, 9:49; 3, Connor Juhasz (Robert Vose), E-EG-S, 11:26;

Third period—4, Patrick Fleming (Alex Cunningham, Zach Hacia), E-EG-S, 2:09; 5, Fleming (Gaylor, Hacia), E-EG-S, 5:16; 6, Nate Zmarlicki (Jake Albert), H-S, 6:11; 7, Ryan Murphy, E-EG-S, 10:41.

Penalties—H-S, 4 (8:00). E-EG-S, 4 (8:00).

Records—H-S (No. 2), 11-8-2. E-EG-S (No. 1), 14-7-1.

Regular Season

Sheehan 6, Hall-Southington 3*

Monday, Feb. 26

At Veteran’s Rink, West Hartford

Sheehan 01 03 02 — 06

Hall-Southington 00 02 01 — 03

First period—1, Joe Romano (Anthony Romano, Remo Capello), SHS, 11:35.

Second period—2, Nate Zmarlicki (Jake Albert, Graham Kennedy), H-S, 12:37; 3, Dayton Aldrege (Tyler Jackson), SHS, 12:22; 4, Jake Festa (Nick Gonsalves), SHS, 9:37; 5, Aldrege (Gonsalves), SHS, 4:45; 6, Brendan Moore (Albert), H-S, 0:28.

Third period—7, Michael DiPietro, H-S, 8:19; 8, 21 (J.Romano, Alex Ficorilli), SHS, 0:54; 9, Festa (Ficorilli), SHS, 0:04.

Penalties—SHS, 4 (8:00). H-S, 7 (14:00).

Shots—SHS, 33. H-S, 30.

Saves—Tyler Robertson, SHS, 27. Harry Freda, H-S, 13; Zach Monti, H-S, 14.

Records—H-S, 11-7-2.

*Note: This game was covered in the March 2 edition.

Boys Swimming

CCC West Diving Championship

Tuesday, Feb. 27

At Westminster School, Simsbury

Diving—(14 athletes) 1, Chase Galayda, Southington, 276.2; 2, Malaki Tatum, Simsbury, 233.4; 3, Jadyin Calin, Farmington, 223.9; 4, Emerson Suski, Southington, 217.2; 5, Ben Giroux, Conard, 203.35; 6, Evelyn Neagoy, Simsbury, 179.25; 9, Kian Siadat, Southington, 143.2; 10, Ben Smith, Southington, 140.15; 14, Ben Ragozzine, Southington, 117.45.

CCC West Swimming Championship

Wednesday, Feb. 28

At Cornerstone Aquatic Center, West Hartford

Team results—(6 teams) 1, Southington, 304; 2, Conard, 247; 3, Hall, 220.5; 4, Farmington, 175; 5, Simsbury, 173.5; 6, NW Catholic, 142.

SELECTED INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

200 med relay—(26 relays) 1, Southington (Derek Melanson, Brendan Egan, Evan Bender, Alex Kuhr), 1:45.84; 2, Hall, 1:45.84; 3, Conard, 1:48.33; 4, NW Catholic, 1:48.62; 5, Farmington, 1:48.64; 6, Conard, 1:48.68; 10, Southington (Sarah Meade, Tom Tsangarides, Jacob Holbrook, Brian Egan), 1:52.84; 11, Southington (Julia Wakefield, Jackson Malsheske, Logan McInnis, John Cocchiola), 1:55.47; 18, Southington (Jackson Schroeder, Kiara Hourigan, Jillian Zakrzewski, Kevin Sliker), 2:12.61.

200 free—(22 athletes) 1, Tyler Heidgerd, Southington, 1:49.07; 2, Jackson Ringquist, NW Catholic, 1:49.09; 3, Jackson Tully, Simsbury, 1:53.64; 4, Matthew Remigino, Conard, 1:55.12; 5, Quint Kimmel, Southington, 1:56.89; 6, Rory Williams, Conard, 1:58.68; 8, Kyle Buchanan, Southington, 2:00.36; 14, Kristian Izydorczak, Southington, 2:16.18; 20, Ryan Baretta, Southington, 2:28.56.

200 IM—(24 athletes) 1, Liam Dunnigan, Simsbury, 2:05.71; 2, Derek Melanson, Southington, 2:06.9; 3, Patrick Keith, Hall, 2:08.54; 4, Mitchell Baboff, Hall, 2:11.38; 5, Connor Skarzynski, Hall, 2:11.42; 19, Elena Famiglietti, Southington, 2:40.82; 21, Logan McInnis, Southington, 2:46.57.

50 free—(45 athletes) 1, Jack Hosey, Hall, 22.39; 2, Alex Kuhr, Southington, 22.86; 3, Charles Krajc, Conard, 23.37; 4, Matt Villani, NW Catholic, 23.51; 5, Aidan Sposato, Farmington, 23.76; 6, Brian Egan, Southington, 23.96; 8, Evan Bender, Southington, 24.08; 15, John Cocchiola, Southington, 24.97; 18, Sarah Meade, Southington, 25.32; 21, Tom Tsangarides, Southington, 26.2; 24, Jeremiah Segrue, Southington, 26.96; 32, Jillian Zakrzewski, Southington, 29.46.

100 fly—(24 athletes) 1, Brendon Egan, Southington, 55.25; 2, Ben Arky, Conard, 56.3; 3, Matt Villani, NW Catholic, 56.83; 4 (tie), F. Garcia-Calione, Hall, and Giovanna Laquintana, Conard, 58.95; 6 (tie), Kobe Dominguez, Hall, and Andrew Foyer, Farmington, 1:00.17; 10, Jacob Holbrook, Southington, 1:00.9; 14, Ben Wakefield, Southington, 1:05.45; 20, Julia Wakefield, Southington, 1:10.27; 21, Gianna Wadowski, Southington, 1:10.98.

100 free—(43 athletes) 1, Liam Dunnigan, Simsbury, 50.79; 2, Joe Harb, Farmington, 52.0; 3, Colby Roy, Conard, 52.43; 4, Alex Kuhr, Southington, 53.05; 5, Nick Zimmerman, Farmington, 54.4; 6, Ryan Arnold, Hall, 54.5; 8, Kyle Buchanan, Southington, 55.01; 18, Kristian Izydorczak, Southington, 1:01.33; 20, Scott Crooks, Southington, 1:01.82; 21, Jackson Schroeder, Southington, 1:02.67; 31, Connor McInnis, Southington, 1:04.96; 36, Kevin Sliker, Southington, 1:07.23; 38, Sam Klau, Southington, 1:08.21.

500 free—(20 athletes) 1, Jakcson Tully, Simsbury, 4:59.96; 2, Derek Melanson, Southington, 5:05.82; 3, Ian Harker, Hall, 5:11.21; 4, Patrick Keith, Hall, 5:13.5; 5, Giovanna Laquinta, Conard, 5:14.35; 6, Quint Kimmel, Southington, 5:15.63; 7, Jackson Malsheske, Southington, 5:17.02; 19, Ryan Baretta, Southington, 6:45.84.

200 free relay—(26 relays) 1, Conard, 1:32.72; 2, Southington (Brendon Egan, Ben Wakefield, Quint Kimmel, Alex Kuhr), 1:35.44; 3, Hall, 1:36.79; 4, Conard, 1:39.71; 5, Farmington, 1:40.56; 6, Southington (John Cocchiola, Jacob Holbrook, Logan McInnis, Kyle Buchanan), 1:43.14; 10, Southington (Kristian Izydorczak, Jackson Schroeder, Connor McInnis, Jeremiah Segrue), 1:51.32; 14, Southington (Jillian Zakrzewski, Kyle Chinigo, Scott Crooks, Kevin Sliker), 1:54.71; 24, Southington (Julianna Belanger, Rachel DePonte, Avery DeLong, Evan Watson), 2:14.88.

100 back—(26 athletes) 1, Tyler Heidgerd, Southington, 54.54; 2, Evan Bender, Southington, 58.94; 3, Ben Arky, Conard, 59.12; 4, Joe Harb, Farmington, 59.83; 5, Brian Egan, Southington, 1:00.33; 6, Julian Flores, Conard, 1:01.05; 12, Sarah Meade, Southington, 1:03.12; 14, Julia Wakefield, Southington, 1:05.19.

100 breast—(31 athletes) 1, Jackson Ringquist, NW Catholic, 1;01.48; 2, Brendon Egan, Southington, 1:03.74; 3, Lenny Belyaev, Conard, 1:06.82; 4, Aidan Sposato, Farmington, 1:07.97; 5, Charles Krajc, Conard, 1:08.59; 6, Andrew Sun, Hall, 1:09.69; 11, Tom Tsangarides, Southington, 1:10.94; 14, Jackson Malsheske, Southington, 1:12.53; 21, Elena Famiglietti, Southington, 1:20.89; 22, Kiara Hourigan, Southington, 1:21.5.

400 free relay—(23 relays) 1, Hall, 3:26.41; 2, Southington (Evan Bender, Quint Kimmel, Derek Melanson, Tyler Heidgerd), 3:27.02; 3, Simsbury, 3:34.73; 4, NW Catholic, 3:34.76; 5, Hall, 3:41.21; 6, Conard, 3:44.43; 7, Southington (Brian Egan, Kyle Buchanan, Sarah Meade, Ben Wakefield), 3:46.14; 9, Southington (John Cocchiola, Jacob Holbrook, Jeremiah Segrue, Julia Wakefield), 3:54.64; 14, Southington (Ryan Baretta, Kevin Sliker, Gianna Wadowski, Evan Watson), 4:21.95; 17, Southington (Kristian Izydorczak, Sam Klau, Alec Chinigo, Connor McInnis), 4:30.79.