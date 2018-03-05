Scoreboard: Sports results on Saturday, Mar. 3

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Saturday, Mar. 3. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Gymnastics—The Lady Knights returned to Pomperaug High School for the state open. She petitioned to compete on floor at the open after competing in a handful of meets during the regular season, bur Rachel Williams finished off her high school gymnastics career on a high note. She came into the meet with an average score of 8.65, which have put her around 35th out of 42 gymnasts, but she left as the only Knight to score above her average, jumping up to 16th with an 8.8. Natalie Reeves came in at 28th out of 39 with an average of 8.475 on bars and finished tied for 30th with a 7.85. Kat Rothstein was seeded 27th out of 45 with an average of 8.575 on beam and finished 32nd with a 7.8. Greenwich (143.525) won their first CIAC state open, ending Woodstock Academy’s (138.425) six-year reign as open champions. Trumbull (136.775) placed third, followed by Wilton (132.075). Adnerys De Jesus (Greenwich) was crowned champion in the all-around competition with a 37.675, finishing as the top gymnast on vault and bars with scores of 9.575. Emma Delia (Newtown) took the beam title with a 9.45, and Kelsey Fedorko (Greenwich) took the floor title with a 9.6.

Boys Ice Hockey—The second-seeded Warrior-Knights fell short in the CCC South final after suffering a 6-1 loss to top-seeded Enfield-East Granby-Stafford (12-7-1) at the Koeppel Community Sports Center in Hartford. The Warrior-Knights held their own early on until the Eagles snuck the game’s first goal in just before the end of the first period. Then the Eagles blew the game open with four more scores before Nate Zmarlicki netted Hall-Southington’s lone goal of the game, assisted by Jake Albert, midway through the third. Hall-Southington committed four of the eight penalties in the contest. The Eagles defeated No. 4 Newington Co-op (13-7), 6-3, in the semifinals. No. 3 NW Catholic (11-8-1) won the CCC North title with a 3-2 overtime victory over top-seeded Farmington Valley (17-2-1). The Warrior-Knights will enter the Division II Tournament as the 13th seed with an 11-7-2 record and will play No. 4 Conard (11-8-1) in the first round on Tuesday, Mar. 6 at Veterans Memorial Ice Rink in West Hartford. Game time is 1:10 p.m. Farmington Valley is the top seed. No. 3 Guilford (17-3) is the defending champion.

Indoor Track & Field—Amanda Howe represented Southington as the only Knight to advance to the New England Championship, held at the Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center in Boston, MA. After taking 15th with a distance of 37’3” at last year’s regional championship, Howe finished as runner-up to Cameron Garabian (43’7.75”) of Seekonk, Mass. with a personal best throw of 43’5” this time around, coming less than a foot within the school record (44’2”) that was set by Cherraine Davis during the 2011-12 season. Howe was coming off marks of 40’7.5” at the state open and 40’4.25” at the Class LL Championship. Tiana Bazie (42’4.5”) of Dennis-Yarmouth, Mass. finished behind Howe in third.

Wrestling—Paul Calo became the first Southington wrestler in the program’s history to win two regional titles after dominating Sam Anderson (Sanford) with a 9-0 major decision in the 170-pound final as one of four Blue Knights at the New England Championship, held at the Providence Career and Technical Academy, Providence, RI. Calo earned a four-point lead with a pair of takedowns in the first and second periods. Anderson received a caution warning with two minutes remaining in the bout before Calo pulled away with five points from a reversal and near fall. Calo advanced to the final with a 17-1 technical fall in the round of 32, a pin (5:05) in the round of 16, a 14-3 major decision in the quarterfinals, and a 6-3 decision over Dan Curran (Conval) in the semifinals. This year’s road to back-to-back New England titles took a similar route as last year’s. Calo fell to Ryan Devivo (Xavier) in the 160-pound final of last year’s Class LL Championship by a 4-2 sudden death victory and state open by a 5-3 sudden death victory, only to avenge his losses with a 5-1 decision at the New England Championship. Calo fell to Gino Baratta (Danbury) by a 2-1 ultimate tiebreaker at this year’s Class LL Championship and, again, fell to Devivo by a 6-4 decision a week earlier at the state open. Both Calo and Southington coach Derek Dion stated that Calo would meet up with Devivo again in Saturday’s final, but Devivo advanced as far as the quarterfinals where he fell by a point in a 6-5 decision to Joe Vecchione (Chelmsford). Baratta fell in the quarterfinals as well on an 8-1 to Curran. Shaun Wagner, Jacob Cardozo, and Tagan Welch also represented Southington at the regional championship. Like Calo, Wagner also graced the podium, defeating Matthew Ryan (Trumbull) with a 3-1 decision to finish fifth in the 138-pound weight class. Cardozo and Welch advanced as far as the round of 32 in the championship bracket of the 126 and 152-pound weight classes. As a team, Southington placed eighth out of 176 teams with a score of 47.5. Ponaganset (83) edged Mount Anthony (80) by a few points to win the regional title. Danbury (75) placed third as the top Connecticut team.

SOUTHINGTON WINTER RECORDS

Regular Season:

Week 1—1-3 (1-3).

Week 2—3-7 (2-4).

Week 3—12-8 (9-1).

Week 4—15-9 (3-1).

Week 5—23-13 (8-4).

Week 6—30-15 (7-2).

Week 7—37-17-1 (7-2-1).

Week 8—46-22-1 (9-5).

Week 9—53-22-1 (7-0).

Week 10—59-26-1 (6-4).

Week 11—64-29-2 (5-3-1).

Week 12—65-32-2 (1-3).

Postseason:

Week 1—1-1 (1-1).

Week 2—2-2 (1-1).

Week 3—3-4 (1-2).

Swimmers Qualified for the Class LL Meet:

200 Freestyle (1:55.52)—Tyler Heidgerd, 1:49.07 (3rd improved), 2/28 at CCC West Championship at Cornerstone Aquatics Center, West Hartford.

200 Individual Medley (2:10.32)—Derek Melanson, 2:06.9 (2nd improved), 2/28 at CCC West Championship at Cornerstone Aquatics Center, West Hartford; Brendon Egan, 2:09.48, 1/19 at Plainville.

50 Freestyle (23.60)—Alex Kuhr, 22.86, 2/28 at CCC West Championship at Cornerstone Aquatics Center, West Hartford.

Diving (160.00)—Chase Galayda, 276.2 (4th improved, school record), 2/27 at CCC West Championship at Westminster School, Simsbury; Emerson Suski, 241.80 (3rd improved), 2/17 vs. Cheshire at Cheshire Community Pool; Kian Siadat, 179.95 (2nd improved), 2/17 vs. Cheshire at Cheshire Community Pool; Benjamin Ragozzine, 171.95 (1st improved), 2/17 vs. Cheshire at Cheshire Community Pool.

100 Fly (58.02)—Brendon Egan, 55.25 (2nd improved), 2/28 at CCC West Championship at Cornerstone Aquatics Center, West Hartford.

100 Freestyle (52.99)—Tyler Heidgerd, 51.06 (3rd improved), 2/17 vs. Cheshire at Cheshire Community Pool; Evan Bender, 52.42, 2/17 vs. Cheshire at Cheshire Community Pool.

500 Freestyle (5:15.00)—Derek Melanson, 5:05.82 (2nd improved), 2/28 at CCC West Championship at Cornerstone Aquatics Center, West Hartford.

100 Backstroke (1:00.05)—Tyler Heidgerd, 54.54 (3rd improved), 2/28 at CCC West Championship at Cornerstone Aquatics Center, West Hartford; Derek Melanson, 57.81 (1st improved), 2/13 vs. Conard at Cornerstone Aquatics Center, West Hartford; Brendon Egan, 58.34, 1/23 vs. Hall at Cornerstone Aquatics Center, West Hartford; Evan Bender, 58.94, 2/28 at CCC West Championship at Cornerstone Aquatics Center, West Hartford.

100 Breaststroke (1:06.62)—Brendon Egan, 1:03.74, 2/28 at CCC West Championship at Cornerstone Aquatics Center, West Hartford.

