Obituary: James Tracy, 80

James Tracy passed away peacefully at his home in The Villages on February 10, 2018.

He was born in Connecticut, but The Villages, Florida was his home. He was preceded in death by his wife Flo. He was a beloved father, grandfather and great grandfather.

Jim was an avid sports fan, fisherman and golfer. He took great pride in watching his grandchildren compete in sports and dance. He enjoyed life to its fullest. Jim leaves behind his love and fiancé Ann, his best friend /brother Mo, and his lifelong friend Red. He also leaves his children: Debbie and her husband Gordon, Jimmy and his wife Susan, and Kim; five grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will take place at the Southington Elks Club on Friday March 16, 2018 from 5 to 8 pm. A private burial will be held for immediate family members.

Donations may be made to the church that brought him so much comfort; The Garden Worship Center, 12740 S.E. County Hwy 484, Belleview, FL 34420.

Online condolences may be left at www.beyersfhc.com. Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home, Lady Lake, FL.