Obituary: Albert Blanchette, 69

Albert Blanchette, 69, of Bristol, passed away on March 2, 2018 at his home. He was the husband to his wife and best friend of 26 years Georgina (Snyder) Blanchette.

Born June 26, 1948 in Ft. Kent, ME, he was the son of the late Nelson and Martha (Michaud) Blanchette.

Albert was a veteran of the Vietnam War serving with the U.S. Army. He was an independent truck driver for many years. He was an avid racing fan and loved to work on his cars.

In addition to his wife he leaves his children; son Albert Blanchette and wife Lynelle and daughter Melissa Blanchette all of Southington, daughter Ashley Garrity and husband Richard Jr. of Bristol and step-son, Nathanial Snyder and wife Ashley of Greensburg, PA; two brothers, Robert Blanchette and wife Darlene of Southington and Nelson Blanchette Jr. of Charlotte, NC; two sisters, Carol Blanchette and Judy Lebel both of Southington; seven grandchildren; Nicholas and Connor Blanchette, Andrew and Aubree Garrity and Jordyn, Isabelle and Violet Snyder; brother-in-law’s, Paul Snyder and wife Kathy of Hinesville, GA, Dave Snyder and wife Sandy, Mark, Randy Snyder and Samuel Hoffer all of Greensburg, PA along with numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Daniel Blanchette.

A memorial Mass will be held Friday, 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 33 Queen St, Bristol. Burial will be private and there will be no calling hours. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington is assisting the family with the arrangements. For online condolences and directions please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com