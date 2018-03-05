Obituaries: Rachael Mae Rugh

Rachael Mae Rugh, 24, of Bristol passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 3, 2018 at the HCC at New Britain General.

Born June 17, 1993 in New Britain she was the daughter of Laura (Sadowski) Rugh of Bristol and John and step-mother Lynn Rugh of Terryville.

Rachael graduated from the Bristol Adult Ed in 2010. She attended Tunxis Community College and was later accepted to CCSU. Rachael was kind hearted and kept her friends very close to her heart.

In addition to her parents she is survived by two sisters, Amie Rugh and her son Shawn Lydem of Bristol and Ann-Marie Rinato of FL; maternal grandparents, Edward and Marion Sadowski of Southington, paternal grandmother, Betty Rugh of Greensburg, PA; Uncle Paul Sadowski of Plainville and several Aunts, Uncles and cousins. She was predeceased by her paternal grandfather John W. Rugh Sr.

