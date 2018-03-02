Scoreboard: Sports results on Wednesday, Feb. 28

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Wednesday, Feb. 28. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Boys Swimming & Diving—The Blue Knights finished first with over 50 best times at the CCC West Championship, held at the Cornerstone Aquatics Center in West Hartford, for the second-straight year, blowing the competition out of the water with a score of 304. The next closest team, Conard (247), was 57 points away, followed by Hall (220.5), Farmington (175), Simsbury (173.5), and NW Catholic (142). Southington edged out Conard at last year’s conference meet, 287-205, but this year’s mark of 304 was the highest the Knights ever recorded at the conference meet with Head Coach Evan Tuttle at the helm. The following were conference champions: Tyler Heidgerd in the 200 freestyle (1:49.07) and 100 backstroke (54.54); Brendon Egan in the 100 fly (55.25); and Derek Melanson, Brendon Egan, Evan Bender, and Alex Kuhr in the 200 medley relay (1:45.84). Other notable performances on the day included the following medalists: Melanson in the 200 individual medley (2nd, 2:06.90) and 500 freestyle (2nd, 5:05.82); Kuhr in the 50 freestyle (2nd, 22.86) and 100 freestyle (4th, 53.05); Brendon Egan in the 100 breaststroke (2nd, 1:03.74); Bender in the 100 backstroke (2nd, 58.94); Brendon Egan, Ben Wakefield, Quintin Kimmel, and Kuhr in the 200 freestyle relay (2nd, 1:35.44); Bender, Kimmel, Melanson, and Heidgerd in the 400 freestyle relay (2nd, 3:27.02); Kimmel in the 200 freestyle (5th, 1:56.89) and 500 freestyle (6th, 5:15.63); and Brian Egan in the 100 backstroke (5th, 1:00.33) and 50 freestyle (6th, 23.96). The following qualified for the Class LL meet: Kuhr in the 50 freestyle, Bender in the 100 backstroke, and Brendon Egan in the 100 breaststroke. The following improved their state times: Heidgerd in the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke, Melanson in the 200 individual medley and 500 freestyle, and Brendon Egan in the 100 fly. Next up for the Knights is the Class LL Qualifier at East Hartford High School on Saturday, Mar. 10 at 6 p.m. and the Class LL Championship at Wesleyan University in Middletown on Wednesday, Mar. 14 at 1:30 p.m. Greenwich is the defending champion.

