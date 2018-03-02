Scoreboard: Sports results on Tuesday, Feb. 27

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Tuesday, Feb. 27. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Boys Swimming & Diving—Southington sent five Blue Knights to Westminster School in Simsbury to compete at the CCC West Diving Championship for the second-straight year and came away with four top 10 finishes out of 17 divers and a pair of school records, including the CCC West diving champion. Five divers are the most Southington has sent to the conference meet during Evan Tuttle’s tenure as head coach. Chase Galayda broke the school’s six-dive record (258.02) that was set by C. Allen in 1990 and his own 11-dive record (353.55) that he set at last year’s Class LL Championship with a six-dive score of 276.2 and 11-dive score of 442.95, fending off Malaki Tatum (233.4) of Simsbury by almost 43 points. Galayda was seeded seventh with a score of 241.05 coming in. Jadyin Calin (223.9) of Farmington took third. But other Southington divers weren’t too far behind Galayda. Although he was seeded in front of Galayda in second with a score of 241.8 coming in, Emerson Suski didn’t slip too far down the ladder and still managed to grab fourth with a score of 217.2. Kian Siadat (143.2) and Ben Smith (140.15) rounded out the top 10 with ninth and 10th-place finishes, and Ben Ragozzine (117.45) placed 14th. Galayda, Suski, Siadat, and Ragozzine will travel to Hamden High School on Wednesday, Mar. 7 for the Class LL Diving Championship. The meet is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m.

