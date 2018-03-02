Scoreboard: Sports results on Thursday, Mar. 1

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Thursday, Mar. 1. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Boys Ice Hockey—The second-seeded Warrior-Knights advanced to the final of the CCC South Tournament by a goal, 4-3, over No. 3 EO Smith-Tolland (9-10-1) at home in the semifinals. The Warrior-Knights swept the Bucks, 3-1 and 5-1, during the regular season. The Bucks score the lone goal of the opening period to hold the lead early on, but the Warrior-Knights outscored the Bucks in the second to take a one-goal advantage entering the third. Jake Albert swooped in with a defender on him from the right side and backhanded a shot off the post. The puck skidded across the crease behind the goalie and found Graham Kennedy on the other side for the team’s first score. Miles Aronow centered the puck from down in the corner to Michael DiPietro who scored the team’s second goal on a one-timer. Aronow and DiPietro were back at it moments later for the third go-ahead goal on a pass that went around boards and ended with DiPietro curling around the net to score a wrister. Andrew Mitchell capped off the win with an empty-net goal from around center ice with a little over a minute remaining in regulation before the Bucks cut the deficit to one with a goal seconds later. Zach Monti finished with 16 saves in the net. Hall-Southington took 27 shots on goal and committed two of the four penalties in the contest. The Warrior-Knights will travel to Trinity College in Hartford to play top-seeded Enfield-East Granby-Stafford (12-7-1) in the final. Game time is 8 p.m. The Enfield co-op team swept Hall-Southington, 2-0 and 2-1 (OT), during the regular season. The Eagles defeated No. 4 Newington Co-op (13-7), 6-3, in the other semifinal matchup.

