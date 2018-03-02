Human Nature to plug in the ‘Jukebox’

By MIKE CHAIKEN

EDITIONS EDITOR

You don’t have to worry about finding a dime to put in the “Jukebox” on March 3 and 4.

Instead, all you have to do is slap down your ticket for Human Nature at Foxwoods Resort Casino’s Fox Theater March 3 and 4.

The Australian vocal group—which is brothers Andrew and Michael Tierney with high school friends Toby Allen and Phil Burton—will be bringing its live show to Connecticut in support of its new American album, “Jukebox – The Ultimate Playlist.”

The album finds the group tackling such songs as Frankie Lymon and the Teenagers’ “Why Do Fools Fall in Love,” Ben E. King’s “Stand By Me,” The Righteous Brothers’ “Unchained Melody,” Jackie Wilson’s “Higher and Higher,” and more.

“Jukebox,” the tour and album, finds Human Nature reaching back to its origins, explained Allen.

“We had a varied career,” said Allen in a phone call from Las Vegas. Initially, however, he said Human Nature was an a capella group.

It also finds Human Nature reaching back to its first musical love. “The catalogue is incredible in that era,” said Allen.

Human Nature’s interest in vocal groups is a bit of an anomaly in their homeland.

Allen said most Americans are steeped in knowledge about the groups of Motown and have a great familiarity with doo wop groups.

This is not the case Down Under.

“Australia tends to be more about rock,” said Allen.

Although the catalogue of Motown and doo wop music is varied and deep, Allen said the tour set list is already in place and tested by time.

Most of the set list has been honed and perfected in Human Nature’s Las Vegas act, said Allen. The selections offer a nice flow for the evening.

However, the evening isn’t solely a “jukebox” of the past, with a focus on the new album, said Allen.

“We wanted to highlight a broad range of music,” said Allen.

In addition to the material from “Jukebox—The Ultimate Playlist,” Allen said Human Nature will reach into its own catalogue from the 1990s when it was one of the biggest boy bands in Australia. They also will be performing some contemporary material from artists such such as Bruno Mars.

In essence, Allen said the tour will be the “jukebox of our career.”

Although 40 weeks out of the year, Human Nature is performing at its regular gig at The Venetian Las Vegas, Allen said it is fun to hit the road. He said the group likes to see the sights across America.

Allen also said the group likes being able to perform in different cities for different audiences that might not get a chance to see them in Las Vegas. The hope, he said, is the tour might also inspire people to go to Vegas and catch Human Nature at The Venetian.

Human Nature’s history now reaches back three decades. Along the way, the group has sold more than 2.5 million albums, earned 27 platinum awards, 18 top 40 hits and five top 10 hits worldwide

“In essence we’re brothers,” said Allen, noting the longevity of the group. “It’s a very unique relationship the four of us have.”

The group formed in school because they all had a great love for music, said Allen. And that love for music has been what has kept the group going through the decades.

Over time, said Allen, the relationship has evolved. They have separate circles of friends outside of Human Nature.

But, Allen said, “We still love what we do and we have fun with what we do.”

As for audiences looking to check out the Foxwoods gig, Allen told them, “It’s a great night out.”

“We’ve been doing it awhile,” said Allen. “We don’t take anything for granted. We do the best we can each night.”

Ultimately, Allen said, “It’s a good time.”

Human Nature performs at the Fox Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket on Saturday, March 3 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, March 4 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $59.50.

For tickets, visit www.Foxwoods.com

Comments? Email mchaiken@BristolObserver.com.