Police catch suspect in TD Bank robbery

On Tuesday, Feb. 27, Zachary Provost, 32, of Waterbury, was arrested at Bristol Court on an outstanding warrant for his arrest. The warrant stemmed from a bank robbery on Dec. 1, 2017 at the TD Bank at 121 Main St. in Southington.

On the day of the incident, Provost entered the bank at approximately 11:14 a.m. and attempted to conduct a transaction using another person’s identification. When the transaction was declined, he presented a note to the teller demanding money and claiming to have a weapon.

Provost left the bank with approximately $350 in cash. No weapon was used or displayed, and no one was injured. Police were able to identify Provost as the suspect in this robbery and other bank robberies in Putnam, Avon, Nashua, N.H., and Shrewsbury, Mass.

Provost was charged with first degree robbery, criminal impersonation, and sixth degree larceny. He was held pending a $250,000 bond and arraigned in court the same day.