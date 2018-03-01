Police catch drunken driver, find drugs

Jonnathan Alvarado, 39, of Plainville, was arrested by Southington police after a patrol officer witnessed him driving erratically on Queen Street.

On Saturday, Feb. 24, at approximately, 7:06 p.m., Alvarado was seed drifting from lane to lane. Police initiated a motor vehicle stop, and officers saw him drop an item out of his window while coming to a stop. The officer recovered the item, which was an unlabeled prescription bottle containing narcotic pills and cocaine. The drugs were packaged in a manner consistent with the distribution or sale of these substances.

It was also revealed that Alvarado was operating under the influence of alcohol.

He was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, failure to drive in a proper lane, two counts of illegal possession of narcotics, two counts of possession of narcotics with intent to sell, and littering. He was released on a $25,000 bond and scheduled to appear in Bristol Court on March 5.