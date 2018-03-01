Obituary: Joseph D. Klepacki Sr., 91

Joseph D. Klepacki Sr., 91, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, February 25, 2018. He was born on August 29, 1926, the son of the late John and Veronica (Pucilowski) Klepacki. He was a lifelong resident of Southington, born at the family farm on West Street and in his early years he attended the West Street School, a one room schoolhouse. As an adult he was a co-founder of the Bristol Wire Company. With his siblings he transitioned the family farm from dairy to produce and established a seasonal, locally-raised vegetable stand on the corner of West Street and Welch Road. In 1960 he and his wife Helen built a cherished family house, a great place to grow the family and to host countless gatherings.

Joseph was also very active in the local community. He was a lifelong parishioner of Immaculate Conception Church in Southington, an active member of The Holy Name Society, the local Order of Redmen and the Southington Democratic Party. Furthering his contributions to the community, he served as a Justice of the Peace for many years.

Joseph enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing, horseshoes and special events, including an annual fishing derby held on the farm. His other hobbies throughout life included guitar playing, woodworking, playing cards, dancing, and sharing many jokes. He was a lifelong fan of country music and the Boston Red Sox, both of which he religiously listened to on the radio in his later years. He also appeared in an ESPN commercial with Roger Clements.

Joseph was predeceased by his wife of 49 years, Helen, son Jonathan and siblings Helen Kasper, Sophie (Susan) Sterniak, Elizabeth Klepacki, and John Klepacki. He is survived by three children: Joseph Klepacki Jr. and his wife Krystyna, Stephen Klepacki and his wife Maria and Jennifer Klepacki; two grandchildren, TaraFawn Marek and Jeremy Klepacki and many nieces and nephews. Left to cherish his memory are also lifelong neighbors the Sepkos, a longtime companion Julia (Gina) Ascare and a close friend Sebastian (Sebby) Scollo.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 2nd at 9:15 am from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. to the Immaculate Conception Church at 10 am for a Mass. Burial will be at Immaculate Conception Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Thursday from 5-8 pm.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Immaculate Conception Church, 130 Summer Street, Plantsville, CT 06479

