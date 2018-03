Daniela’s blood drive

Bristol Eastern High School held a blood drive in honor of Southington’s Daniela Ciriello last Saturday. Daniela has a rare genetic blood disorder, which requires blood transfusions every three weeks. A number of local teens turned out for the event. Front left is Emma Goldsberry. Back, from left, Emily Belanger, Callie Laprise, Miss Connecticut Outstanding Teen Brooke Cyr, Angelina Ciriello, Daniela Ciriello, Nicole Ciriello holding Matteo Ciriello in front of Domenic Ciriello, Madison Fostervold.

Photo by JANELLE MORELLI