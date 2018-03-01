Celebrating excellence in the arts

The municipal building conference room was transformed into an art museum for the Thursday, Feb. 22 Board of Education meeting as officials recognized Southington’s art students. Seven high school artist were honored during the 2018 Connecticut Regional Scholastic Art Awards. From left, Jacob Manente, Abigail Legere, Kathy Ponce, Rebecca Dorzens, Jacqueline Carbone, Jennifer Thai, and Thomas Palko.

Photos by JOHN GORALSKI

From: Tom Horanzy

Date: January 18, 2018

SHS Art Students Honors

Students from the Southington High Schools’ Art Program recently had the opportunity to participate in the Connecticut Scholastics Art Awards program which recognizes the work of talented young artists in grades 7-12. More than four hundred works from one hundred fifty middle and high schools participate in this prestigious event. Student artwork is juried by professional artists and university art faculty. The submissions are based on merit for inclusion in a state-wide art exhibit held at the University of Hartford. Students are awarded gold, silver and honorable mention places in each of 16 media categories. The event was very special for the following Southington High School students. The SHS art department is proud to announce award recipients:

JACQUELINE CARBONE-Silver Key- for her painting “The Yellow Wallpaper”

REBECCA DORZENS-Silver Key-for her drawing “Me, Myself, and I”.

KATHY PONCE-Silver Key- for her drawing “Engine”

JENNIFER THAI-Silver Key- for her drawing “The Whip”

ABIGAIL LEGERE-Gold Key- for her painting “Pomegranates in Low Light”

JACOB MANENTE-Gold Key- for his photo- “Abandoned Soul”

THOMAS PALKO- Gold Key- for his photo- “Iago”

These students will receive their certificates at the Connecticut Regional Awards Celebration held at the Lincoln Theater on the University of Hartford campus on Sunday Jan. 28.

The SHS art department congratulates all of the SHS students who participated in the Connecticut Art Education Association event.

Southington High School Gold Key award winners

(Submitted photos)

Southington High School Silver Key award winners

(Submitted photos)