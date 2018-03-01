Bullet casing found at DePaolo; ruled an accident

Police were called to DePaolo Middle School on Monday, Feb. 26 after receiving reports about an expended .22 caliber bullet shell casing found on the floor of the technical education wing of the school. School administrators were able to narrow down the students who had access to this area, and they began an investigation.

The investigation revealed that a student inadvertently tracked in the shell casing into the area from the treads on the bottom of their shoes. There were four other shell casings found lodged in the treads of the student’s shoes. Further investigation showed that the shell casings were left over from when the student went shooting with a relative over the weekend.

No further police action was taken.